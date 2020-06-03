The Barbourville Street Department has continued to care for the city throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Director Jason Lake gave The Mountain Advocate an exclusive look at the day to day operations of the department.
The ride along began at 7 a.m. on a Thursday, one of the department’s late mornings. A crew of workers headed out to begin mowing, weed eating, and working on the city’s flower beds. One of the department’s six workers took a backhoe to load up the large dumpster behind the office with the previous day’s collected waste. Another got out the street sweeper and began the process of cleaning the streets.
I rode joined one of the department’s longest tenured employees, Robert Witt, a 20 plus year veteran. Witt and I began the rounds of collecting trash the garbage trucks can’t take. Before we left, Witt joked “I’d bet my retirement we find a mattress today.” We picked up our first mattress at 7:12 a.m.
The department’s pick-up service runs five days a week and collects just about anything. Large furniture, brush piles, paint cans, and anything else garbage services can’t take. By 7:30 a.m we’d dumped our first load and continued to fill the 2500 pickup with an expanded bed every half-hour or so. Along the way I helped Witt load couches, shopping carts, and desks; all things he’d usually have to call for help for or load himself.
As we rode the route looking for pick-ups, the other workers continued yard work around the city. Large areas need attention every week along streets, sidewalks and parks; including areas not owned by the city but in the limits. Workers often spend the entire shift on mowing and other yard projects.
Witt recounted a story in which he was taking his lunch break and a lady berated him by saying “must be nice to get to go to the store on the tax payers’ dime.” He explained such comments happen rom time-to-time but overall most people are appreciative of the department’s hard work. Witt did concede “I do turn the radio on occasionally.”
As we drove, in addition to the refuse already put out, Lake would call frequently to tell us of a new pick-up that had been called in. Despite a half dozen calls in an hour, Witt said it was a quiet day. “Mondays and Tuesdays are usually the biggest,” he said; adding that people often had projects from the weekend to clean up.
Eventually we switched from picking up refuse to wood. Tree branches, wood furniture, and other yard clippings are taken to a dumping site at Sandy Bottoms while the dumpster behind the office is taken to the dump. We’d continually pass the other department workers still weed eating and spreading mulch; beautifying the city is a major part of the department’s mission.
Witt spoke highly of Mayor David Thompson and his commitment to the city. “If the mayor drives around and sees something, he calls for it to be picked up,” he said. Witt says it’s common for Thompson to be out early to find areas that need attention and that he often leaves Lake numerous voicemails before the office opens. “He’s the most dedicated mayor I’ve ever seen,” Witt added.
Lake had nothing but praise for his crew. “They’re out there every day keeping this city clean,” he said. During the ride along, Lake continually called with updates on pick-ups, but also to check in on his people. “He’s a hard worker, he’ll stop and pick-up anything he sees,” Witt said of his boss. Lake wants people to know just how hard they department works and that they, like many essential workers, haven’t taken a day off.
My ride with Witt ended at lunch, but the department’s day didn’t stop there. As I left the courthouse hours later after a meeting with Clerk Mike Corey, the crews were still out mulching the many flower beds around the square. The next day they would be out again, picking up the day’s waste and caring for the parks and grass throughout town.
