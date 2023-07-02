If you will, walk back through the ages of time in 1939-40 to a little apartment beside where the Magic Theater would soon be built. Darla Faulkner remembers her mother giving her a bath when they heard there was a fire that was taking place in her building. She was one year old when her family moved in with her grandmother until repairs to the building were completed.
At the age of two, Darla’s family moved to Corbin at the beginning of World War II. She recalls everyone being gathered around the radio and crying at the news of Pearl Harbor being bombed.
Next, her parents moved her to Somerset for two years while her father was a manager for Gabbard’s Grocery. The grocery store then relocated him to Danville for a year.
The following year her parents moved back to Barbourville because her father got a job with The Commonwealth Life Insurance Company. Therefore, Darla was able to attend first grade at the Barbourville Elementary School.
Unfortunately, he was transferred to Middlesboro after that year. Darla spent part of her second grade and part of the third grade going to school there.
Finally, in the middle of her third grade year, Darla’s parents moved back to Barbourville. During all this time, though her memory doesn’t recall all the specifics, Darla was consistently taught about Christ. Her mother was a Baptist and her father was a Methodist. When they lived in Barbourville, her father faithfully attended the Methodist church. Darla went with her mother to the Baptist church. However, when they lived away, they all attended a Methodist church.
Many would think that a seven year old is much too young to understand the Call of Christ. Yet, if you continue back through time and get a glimpse inside the walls of the First Baptist Church of Barbourville in 1946, young Darla stood and listened to a message from Rev. Chiles about a young girl who was being called to be saved, but she kept putting it off until it turned out to be too late for her. The message thoroughly penetrated her heart.
Darla went home and cried because she realized beyond a shadow of a doubt that the message was for her. She told her mother, “I’m not saved and I want to be a Christian.” Darla’s mother called Dr. Chiles because she thought her daughter was too young to understand and he met with them.
At the time, Wednesday evenings were prayer services and invitations were not given. However, Darla was so adamant about wanting to go forward in the church that Rev. Chiles gave a special invitation that Wednesday so she could walk the aisle.
From the time she was first saved, Darla began to pray for her two male cousins that she often played with because they didn’t go to church. She recalls taking them over to the old Knox Central High School lawn. She told them of an illustration that Dr. Chiles had preached. She asked, “If you have a pile of leaves with a wooly worm in the center and the leaves catch fire, what does the wooly worm do? It looks up!” She used this illustration to witness to her cousins about being saved. Darla was convinced that telling others about Christ was what he really wanted her to do.
By the time she was ten years old, Darla and her friend had a hope chest of things they were going to take to Africa. They felt as if God may call them to Africa. Inside this hope chest, they put different kinds of Bibles, pictures, clothes, sermons that had touched them, and various other things.
When she was thirteen years old, Darla’s parents opened a restaurant in town called Kub Restaurant where the College Motel now sits. Her father continued to work for the Commonwealth Life Insurance Company while her mother ran the restaurant. When he wasn’t at work, her father helped in the restaurant as well as Darla (when she wasn’t at school), and her Grandmother Ballard. It was a popular place for college students to hang out at the time. They stayed in business there for around three years.
Then, her family rented out the restaurant where ‘Grant’s Restaurant’ came afterwards. It was called Faulkner’s Restaurant. It became a prime spot to eat for the workers around the square, the Union College Basketball Players who they had befriended in the Kub Restaurant, and the town folks who had knowledge of Darla’s mother’s delicious homemade pies. Grandmother Ballard was the cook. Darla worked in the restaurant when she wasn’t at school or at church.
Darla was able to attend Barbourville City School up through her sophomore year of high school. Her mother made plans for her to attend the Virginia Intermont College and Preparatory School. She attended the school through her first year of college. She explained, “I was tempted with doing things that normal teenagers do and I dated some different people. My mother had a dream of me going to this school, but I wasn’t much for it. I wanted to run around with my group of girls here in town. But, I can see now how that worked into God’s plan.”
The school was extremely strict. It was a Baptist school and you were required to go to church every Sunday. You were not allowed off campus except to go to church. Each Sunday, when you went to one of the local churches, you were checked out to see if you had on earrings, hose, gloves, a hat, high heels, and appropriate dress. She chose to go to Calvary Baptist Church. After the services, her ‘church parents’ would take her home to eat with them after church.
Darla didn’t come home the whole first semester of school that year. Even so, she chose to stay on the college campus during Thanksgiving to be with students from other countries who were forced to stay. Her mission was to help feed them, make friends with them, and witness to them. She now is thankful for the strong spiritual and Biblical training of the college. During her freshman year of college, she became the President of the Baptist Student Union which was the largest organization on campus.
The summer after her Senior year of high school, Darla worked at Ridgecrest Baptist Assembly in North Carolina in the kitchen and as a waitress. Though the work wasn’t what most teens would have hoped for, she was able to hear some of the best Christian Speakers. Darla admitted, “I was drawn to family group meetings. I really thought I’d be called as a missionary to Africa and I could use the knowledge I was learning there.”
Soon after she returned home from college, the Faulkner Restaurant closed. Darla now realizes that they had opened it to help pay her way through those school years which significantly influenced the rest of her life.
In order to continue her education, Darla enrolled in Union College. She quickly became a chemistry lab instructor for the freshman class. As it turned out Clevis Carter was the lab instructor of the senior class. Gray William was the Agricultural Commissioner at the time. He had them running soil samples together in the lab and they began dating.
After that year, Clevis went to the University of Kentucky in order to work on his masters. Darla followed him to work on her math, chemistry, and physics degree. Darla admitted, “Clevis wasn’t a Christian at the time. He was the most Christian type of person I had ever seen. Yet, he’d never really gone to church. But, in 1959 Clevis accepted Christ.
On April 10, 1960, on her 21st birthday, Darla and Clevis Carter were married. They finished the semester at the University of Kentucky. That summer they went to a BSU Meeting and heard a speaker at a Tent Makers Meeting. They discussed and prayed about what God wanted them to do for the summer in connection with the mission field.
They soon found themselves in Ottumwa, Iowa working with a little church. Darla laughed, “Clevis worked on the roads until he got a bad sunburn! Then, he was transferred to maintenance in a hospital. I worked in a diner. Afterwards, we would go visiting with the church and we took part in activities they had also.”
By the end of that summer, Darla and Clevis were both confident that God did not want them to go into the mission field, such as Africa. With all the knowledge that Darla had gathered over the years about the family thinking she would use it in Africa, she realized He planned to use it a different way. Both she and Clevis felt that God was calling them to have a Christian family here at home and that is exactly what they did. Within six and a half years, the couple had four children: David, Sandra, Tim, and Richard.
As they raised their family, Clevis taught at Lynn Camp for a year, and Knox Central for four years. Then Union College hired him as a professor and he worked there for thirty-five years. He retired in 2000.
Meanwhile, Darla began watching Ed (manager of A&P) and Rosella Boyd’s son, Michael. She prayed about using all that God had taught her about the family by opening a daycare. Soon, a licensed daycare became her ministry. For twelve years, she watched over 60 children, ran three food shifts daily, and taught the love of Christ.
During all of this time, Darla and Clevis remained active members of the church. Darla was the WMU President for one year and Clevis was a deacon (until he was 82), a Sunday School teacher (for 60 years) and the audio visual chairman for church, weddings, funerals, etc.
Because her dad had worked for an insurance company, people assumed he could do taxes. So, he often obliged their request. Darla learned from him and would frequently help him out by doing some of the taxes.
Fast forward to the closing of her daycare, Pastor M.A. Reese had previously asked her to help him do his W2 for the church. Church taxes are quite different from others. Therefore, Darla had to study and research in order to help him out. That caused her to become interested in preparing taxes for other pastors. After that, she began to pick up small businesses.
Darla considered the fact that there wasn’t much in Barbourville that she could do to use her physics and science classes. Therefore, she focused on getting the few accounting classes she needed. That’s when she, Betty Pope, and Sybil Parsons decided they would take an Accounting course at Union College. Then, she continued by taking another class. She ended up graduating from Union College at the same time her oldest son, David, was graduating from the University of Kentucky.
The first accounting firm that Darla worked for was Evans and Phillips. She recalls praying before each meeting. They were just as much about ministry (if not more) as they were about taxes in her mind. Her heart’s desire had always been to be used by God no matter what job she was doing. Her bosses constantly encouraged her to take the CPA Exam. She studied and did just that.
In 1996, Darla, Gertrude Smith, and Stanley Mills opened an accounting firm in Corbin. Once again, Darla used her job as a ministry. She explained, “I worked with a lot of pastors, churches, and heard many testimonies.” It was also during this time that she and Clevis fervently prayed for God’s Will concerning their beloved daughter, Sandra who battled cancer twice. Sandra was called home in 2000 due to breast cancer. Although their hearts were broken, Darla revealed, “God taught our family so much through the loss. He gave each of our children a new purpose and He strengthened them. Looking back, I can see all the good God did during that time.”
A year after Sandra’s death, Darla and Clevis started a prayer ministry at the First Baptist Church with the goal of leading the church to be a House of Prayer. They were determined to cover everything that was done concerning the church in prayer. They started different prayer groups. It was so much a part of their life that they wondered, as they were getting older, would anyone step up to take their place when necessary. Of course, they began to pray about it.
On June 20, 2020, Darla lost her husband. She admitted asking God, “What in the world do you want me to do now?” Most of her life had been spent as a ministering team with her husband.
God answered by bringing together a prayer ministry team that was made up of the pastors and faithful prayer partners which meet at Darla’s home. In addition, she hosts a discipleship group in her home weekly. At 3:00 each morning, she sends out an email with a bible verse in it and two prayer points. The email reaches over 250 people daily. Plus, it is posted on the First Baptist Church facebook page. She continues to walk 5-6 miles a day. At first, she would memorize Bible verses during her walking time, but these days she uses the time to talk to God. Years ago, she worked out with God that if he would wake her up at 4:00 am, she would have more quiet time and Bible Study. She says He has been faithful to do that every day. For the last 15 years, Darla has talked and prayed with a friend who lives in Texas every Tuesday morning at 6:00 a.m. If you visited her home, you would see how she has a room that was built big enough for all the family to be able to eat and talk together at one time. This room also serves as the station where many missions are planned and even more prayers are prayed with her church family and friends.
Not only has Darla been active in her church and business, she has also served as a treasurer for DAR for 20 years. After closing the office in Corbin, she has continued to do some taxes and been a consultant for several businesses at home.
Over the years, Darla and Clevis remained faithful to the mission that God called them to do so many years ago. Four Christian children David (Kathy Bushey), Sandra (Bill Reeder), Tim (Cindy Mc Keehan), and Richard (Jackie Bright), nine grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren later, it is obvious that they indeed raised a Christian family.
Seventy-Seven years after answering the Call of Christ, Darla is still a member of the First Baptist Church in Barbourville. Pastor Tyler Shields commented, “Darla is one of those precious people who are the pillars in the church. She is a prayer warrior, encourager, and a mentor to many. If you’ve ever seen the movie War Room, she is the epitome of Miss Clara.”
Her advice today is, “Be so filled with the Holy Spirit till it overflows and God will do the rest!”
