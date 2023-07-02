If you will, walk back through the ages of time in 1939-40 to a little apartment beside where the Magic Theater would soon be built. Darla Faulkner remembers her mother giving her a bath when they heard there was a fire that was taking place in her building. She was one year old when her family moved in with her grandmother until repairs to the building were completed.

At the age of two, Darla’s family moved to Corbin at the beginning of World War II. She recalls everyone being gathered around the radio and crying at the news of Pearl Harbor being bombed.

