A Knox County man was arrested last Wednesday after police knew exactly where to look for him following previous shoplifting incidents. Knox County Sherriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting call from Tractor Supply in Barbourville at around 9:30 p.m. Staff identified the culprit as Gregory Simpson, 46, of Kay Jay. Simpson had plead guilty to theft under $500 on July 26 and was given 30 days in jail, conditional for two years with no further violations. He was also charged with theft over $1,000 on September 12 but had not yet been arrested. Deputies arrived at Simpson’s home but found no one there. After waiting for a few minutes however, they witnessed Simpson pass his driveway and pursued him. Simpson reportedly attempted to flee at high speeds but turned onto a dead-end street and was apprehended. Inside his car were two of six reportedly stolen Carhartt jackets. Simpson also allegedly stole a toolbox and tools from the store. Simpson was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he remains held on a $5,000 bond as of press time. He was arraigned last Thursday on both this case and the September theft charge. He was set for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.