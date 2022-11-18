It’s not the place a person dreams of spending their 20th Thanksgiving.  Yet, Saigon is where Gary Smith found himself in 1968.  He had left the comforts of home, his father, his older brother (Ivan J. Smith) and sister, (Sharon McDonald) and his beloved grandmother, Mabel Carty.  His mother, Mildred, had passed away when he was sixteen years old.  

Smith attended college at both Eastern and Cumberland.  Because school was so expensive, he would go to school for a semester and then go to Michigan to work in construction with his brother to pay for the next semester of college.  In the spring of the year, Smith was drafted into the United States Army and sent to Vietnam.

Recommended for you