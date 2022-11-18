It’s not the place a person dreams of spending their 20th Thanksgiving. Yet, Saigon is where Gary Smith found himself in 1968. He had left the comforts of home, his father, his older brother (Ivan J. Smith) and sister, (Sharon McDonald) and his beloved grandmother, Mabel Carty. His mother, Mildred, had passed away when he was sixteen years old.
Smith attended college at both Eastern and Cumberland. Because school was so expensive, he would go to school for a semester and then go to Michigan to work in construction with his brother to pay for the next semester of college. In the spring of the year, Smith was drafted into the United States Army and sent to Vietnam.
Smith explained, “I was in the Search and Destroy Company C. We had a scout dog and a demolition team. We were sent in to destroy anything that wasn’t ours.” Sometimes, that meant destroying things that belonged to the South Vietnamese because many of them would cross over to help the North Vietnamese. Smith Continued, “Of course, we would also go into the South Vietnamese Camps and make sure their civilians were safe.
On November 27th, 1968, (a day before Thanksgiving) we had been on two missions and returned to our bunkers to clean our weapons and talk. The platoon sergeant came and gave us orders to go to the choppers because the enemy had Company D pinned down. We followed those orders and started advancing into enemy territory. However, our company got pinned in as well.”
The Vietnamese use dykes to aid in the growing of rice to keep it from flooding. It was a dry season, so my company and I were able to use the dykes as a cover from the enemy. We carried two to four 100 round belts around our necks the whole time. My Machine Gun Assistant helped me load ammo for a M60 Machine Gun.
“All of a sudden, the enemy started firing mortars on us.” Smith said, “At first my partner and I weren’t worried because they seemed to be going far behind us. But, one mortar didn’t sound right. It ignited and hurled us both 10 to 12 feet out in the open. We didn’t have any cover to protect us. Once we decided we were still alive, we climbed back behind the dykes.
The pain was nearly unbearable, but all I could think of was that news of this would kill my dad and grandma.”
Because the battle was so intense, Medevac helicopters were not able to be sent in for three hours to rescue the wounded. Smith had innumerable broken bones in his face and shrapnel deeply lodged in his thighs and back. Yet, he was worried about his partner who couldn’t talk because of the shrapnel wedged in his throat and voice box.
When help arrived, they were flown to Chu Chi Division Base Camp Temporary Hospital. Smith commented, “It looked like the television show M*A*S*H.” They did surgery on me that night to remove shrapnel. I had so many busted bones in my face.”
On Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, 1968 Smith was flown to a hospital in Saigon. He recalls that they were serving a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner for lunch at around 1:00 p.m. However, the nurse quickly realized there was no way Smith could eat the meal. She decided to bring in turkey broth for him to drink. Smith reminisces, “To this day, that’s why I love to eat Thanksgiving Dinner better than anything. It always reminds me of the time when I wasn’t able to eat it.”
The next day Smith was sent to a hospital in Japan out of enemy territory. He spent five and a half months at the Walter Reed Hospital when he returned to the United States in order to receive physical therapy. Between the hospitals overseas and the Walter Reed Hospital, Smith endured multiple surgeries for muscle and tendon repairs
Smith insists, “I know it was the prayers of my grandma that brought me home. She was a saint who had already prayed her two sons through World War II.”
Chuckling, Smith says, “The Army sent dad a telegram. He had to go to Rexall Drug to see what it said. His second wife tried to read it to him, ‘Son wounded in both thighs.’ My dad misunderstood and remarked, ‘Wounded in both eyes? Why he’s blind! He won’t be worth a nickel.’”
Today, Smith is thankful for the long life he has lived. He states, “I’ve been blessed by God over, and over, and over again.”
Thank you, SGT E5, Gary Smith, for your service!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.