Imagine being a young man from Flat Lick, Kentucky and getting stationed in Central America. For Frank Jackson, it wasn’t as bad as you would imagine. He was a military cop who decided one day to make a trip to the post office. It was there that he met the love of his life Mabel Zula Ortega. Neither could speak the other’s language, but that didn’t stop them from developing a lasting relationship. The two married on June 5, 1953 in Panama. Then, they moved to Flat Lick in December of that year. Mabel proudly states, “I came into New York on a boat and got my citizenship the right way.”
Mabel’s mother-in-law Mattie Jackson, took her in and taught her to speak English, how to cook, garden, and Southeastern Kentucky ways. However, Mabel did not like the food as well as the spicy food she had made in Panama. So, she taught Mattie to cook Panamanian recipes. Mabel chuckled, “My biggest problem was that I couldn’t understand people! Finally, Mattie told everyone to speak slower to me and that made me happy.”
Over the next nine years, Frank and Mabel had three children: Robert, Clara (after Mabel’s mother), and Lee. She waited until her youngest child started school, then in 1968 she started nursing school. Mabel had been a teacher back in Panama, but the rules for education were different here. So, she chose to change professions. She became a LPN and then an RN.
Mabel began her nursing career at Pineville Hospital in Obstetrics where she was blessed to deliver her first grandbaby. After that, she worked in the Emergency Room for 25 years.
Many people will remember Mabel from the years she worked at Valley Park Convalescent Center (The Barbourville Nursing Home). Her knowledge, leadership, and outgoing personality were phenomenal assets.
Mabel jokes, “Then, I was at home minding my own business when I received a call to come back to work.” She was asked to help establish the Long Term Care Unit at the Barbourville Hospital. Meanwhile, Mabel served on the Flat Lick School Site-base Council, in the PTA, and helped in many after school activities in order to support her four grandchildren who went to the school at that time. But when Frank became sick, Mabel returned home to care for him. Frank passed away in June of 2006.
In the fall of 2006, KCEOC hired Mabel to be a translator at Barbourville City School and then finally a translator for KCEOC Head Start. She worked there until 2012. At the age of 83, Mabel decided to go home and enjoy her family. Today, she has 14 grandchildren (who use her Panamanian recipes), 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.
On January 26th, 2023, Mabel celebrated her 94th birthday! She teased, “ I said, ‘This is wrong! I can’t be this old!’ But, I did the math and it told me they were right!” Currently, Mabel is enjoying the warmth of Florida while visiting with her daughter Clara. However, she plans to return to her home in Flat Lick very soon.
Happy Belated Birthday Mabel and thank you for all of your years of service to this area!
