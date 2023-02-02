Imagine being a young man from Flat Lick, Kentucky and getting stationed in Central America. For Frank Jackson, it wasn’t as bad as you would imagine.  He was a military cop who decided one day to make a trip to the post office. It was there that he met the love of his life Mabel Zula Ortega.  Neither could speak the other’s language, but that didn’t stop them from developing a lasting relationship.  The two married on June 5, 1953 in Panama.  Then, they moved to Flat Lick in December of that year. Mabel proudly states, “I came into New York on a boat and got my citizenship the right way.”

Mabel’s mother-in-law Mattie Jackson, took her in and taught her to speak English, how to cook, garden, and Southeastern Kentucky ways.  However, Mabel did not like the food as well as the spicy food she had made in Panama.  So, she taught Mattie to cook Panamanian recipes.  Mabel chuckled, “My biggest problem was that I couldn’t understand people!  Finally, Mattie told everyone to speak slower to me and that made me happy.”

