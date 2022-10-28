It has been around as long as when ladies were addressed by their husband’s first and last names. (Mrs. Joe Smith)  Though everyone will have to agree, times have certainly changed along with a woman’s role in the home.  However, this group continues to be dedicated to making their home a better place, their families happier, and their friends part of the process!

The Knox County Town and Country Homemakers Association would like to cordially invite you to join their growing community of multi-talented ladies who are invested in donating their time and talents to community service with a growing consciousness of God’s Love.  

