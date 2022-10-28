It has been around as long as when ladies were addressed by their husband’s first and last names. (Mrs. Joe Smith) Though everyone will have to agree, times have certainly changed along with a woman’s role in the home. However, this group continues to be dedicated to making their home a better place, their families happier, and their friends part of the process!
The Knox County Town and Country Homemakers Association would like to cordially invite you to join their growing community of multi-talented ladies who are invested in donating their time and talents to community service with a growing consciousness of God’s Love.
You may ask, “What does that look like?” In the past, these ladies have made food and had cake auctions for the Knox County Cancer Patient Fund, they decorated hats and caps for cancer patients, they donated food for the school backpack program, they made lap quilts, adult bibs, and walker bags for nursing home patients, they made quilts and pillow cases for Camp Courageous, they donated canned foods to the homeless shelter, they made holiday wreaths for the Christmas Bazaar, they donated clothes and personal items to the inmates at the Knox County Detention Center, and they baked cakes for the hospitality room at the 13th Regional Basketball Tournament. This is only a small portion of the activities in which the homemakers take part. On October 28th, they will take part in handing out Halloween treats at the pavilion.
As you can tell by the list of activities, you don’t have to know how to sew, or even cook to join the Homemakers Association. However, before too long, you are sure to learn many things that will help you become a better homemaker and citizen.
Each month these ladies gather together and enjoy a delicious lunch prepared by a monthly hostess group. They share real life-tips, devotion, and sometimes even door prizes! There is time for lots of laughs and fellowship. Plus, they make plans for upcoming events in which to take part.
Here’s the challenge for you! Make an effort to visit a homemakers meeting … just one time. After that, you’ll no doubt be hooked! They meet at noon on the third Thursday of each month at the Knox County Extension Office across from the Barbourville Hospital.
