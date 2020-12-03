A Knox County man has been indicted for a July incident where he allegedly kidnapped and raped a 12-year-old girl.
Benny Hammons, 70, was arrested on July 19 and remains in custody on a total $500,000 bond. He was previously indicted in July on charges of engaging in deviant sexual behavior and sexual contact through compulsion with a child under 12 stemming from earlier this year.
Hammons reportedly approached the July victim as she rode her bike on Whitesburg Hollow Road. He is said to have invited the girl to drive and placed her bike in the vehicle before sexually assaulting her. The victim noticed a patrolling police cruiser and attempted to steer the car towards the officer. Hammons grabbed the wheel and forced the vehicle into a ditch, leading to his arrest.
Hammons second indictment covers four counts; first degree wanton endangerment, kidnapping, first degree rape, and criminal solicitation to commit murder by bribing a man to kill the victim on September 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.