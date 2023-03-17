A Knox County man who has been charged with murder is now being detained at the Knox County Detention Center after being treated at the University of Louisville Medical Center in February.
Harvey Hood, 42 of Woolum was arrested on February 23 in connection to the murder of Rickey Campbell, 64 of Woolum. It was on this date that Kentucky State Police were dispatched to a structure fire at Campbell’s home on Horn Branch Road in Woolum; human remains were discovered in the debris.
Following an autopsy, it was discovered that Campbell had died from a gunshot wound.
Hood was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing Campbell at Campbell's home in Knox County, Kentucky, setting Campbell's residence on fire, possibly using gasoline as an accelerant, and driving away from the residence in Campbells vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle, and inside they located two gasoline cans in the back seat, two firearms, burned articles of clothing, bloodstained clothing, and multiple other pieces of evidence.
Hood’s person and clothing items collected were found to have a strong smell of gasoline.
A projectile was recovered from the victim's body at the autopsy.
Following the arrest, Hood was flown to the University of Louisville Medical Center for treatment of severe burn wounds and following release from the hospital, was transported to the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
Hood has been charged with murder, 1st degree arson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by unlawful taking, auto. Hood is due to appear in Knox District Court on March 21.
