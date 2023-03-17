Breaking news - 1
Hood, Harvey.jpg

Harvey Hood

A Knox County man who has been charged with murder is now being detained at the Knox County Detention Center after being treated at the University of Louisville Medical Center in February.

Harvey Hood, 42 of Woolum was arrested on February 23 in connection to the murder of Rickey Campbell, 64 of Woolum. It was on this date that Kentucky State Police were dispatched to a structure fire at Campbell’s home on Horn Branch Road in Woolum; human remains were discovered in the debris.

Recommended for you