In the Dec. 29, 2022 issue of The Mountain Advocate, we published our Top Ten Stories of 2022. That list of stories was compiled from hard data driven by our website traffic and social media analytics and was void of our opinion of what constituted the top stories. Many of the top stories from 2022 were heavy crime stories, but we know there’s much more to Knox County worth noting than crime.
In response to the Top Ten list, we have decided to publish our “Advocate’s Choice” of top stories affecting Knox County for the year. Just because a story didn’t gain a lot of traction with pageviews and social media engagements does not negate the importance of it, so we bring you our top five stories of 2022.
Following the closure of the Barbourville Waterpark a few years ago, the City Council along with Mayor David Thompson began brainstorming for ways to bring new life to the park and new opportunities for fun and family time to the citizens of Barbourville.
After many projects were discussed, the pandemic, with all its shutdowns of businesses and theaters, further escalated the idea of a new, state-of-the-art drive-in movie theater. After the Council agreed to move forward with the project, demolition of the old waterpark continued and plans were drawn up for the new drive-in. Construction began in 2021, but supply delays kept the project from being finished in time for the 2022 season. The facility is mostly finished and has a projected opening date of Spring 2023.
4. Cumberland Run galloping to the finish line
The long-anticipated horse racing track off the bypass in Corbin is finally taking shape. First announced over seven years ago, the project has seen many hurdles and turns that delayed progress, but is on track for an official grand opening for later this year.
The track will feature a five-eights mile limestone race track, 150 receiving stalls, grandstands, and an indoor facility. In all the facility is expected to bring several hundred jobs to the county.
State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith, an owner of race horses himself, has been a major proponent and help in getting the project to become a reality. “My vision is to see a lot of growth with restaurants, tourism venues, and hotels. We first thought the track would help to create 400 jobs, but I can see a lot more than that with long term expanded inventory and race dates each year.”
In April 2022, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell unveiled plans for a large sports complex to be developed off Ky. 225 near the Knox County Road Department’s new facility just behind Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The complex, which officials say will be a destination for events of all sizes and people of all ages, will include clover-style softball and baseball fields, walking trails, playgrounds, a sensory playground, amphitheater, batting cages, pickleball field, basketball courts, soccer fields, a non-motorized boat ramp for access to the Cumberland River, and a 50,000 square foot indoor recreation facility. “Planning for this project has been underway for over two years,” Mitchell said. “Projects of this scale takes time and planning; we wanted to make sure we got it right,” he went on to say.
2. Water finally coming to unserved area
In the closing days of 2022, during its final meeting of the year the Knox County Fiscal Court approved a resolution paving the way for municipal water utilities to be brought into an unserved area of the Stinking Creek community.
Seeing his people get much needed clean water, the late Stacey Roark, District 2 Magistrate until his passing in February 2022, advocated for the project that seemingly came full circle with the resolution passed on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
1. New college campus opens in Knox County
In October, a grand opening celebration was held for the opening of the new Knox Campus of Southeast Community and Technical College. The facility is located in the former Barbourville Nursing Home building on Shelby Street in downtown Barbourville.
Classes began on October 10 with a mix of in-person, online and hybrid formats offering classes such as medical assisting, nursing assistant, welding, plumbing, education, criminal justice and a selection of general education courses.
The event was attended with great fanfare including guest speakers U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, KCEOC’s Paul Dole, State Rep. Tom O’Dell Smith and other dignitaries involved with the project.
“We have been able to renovate and equip this building with $8-9 million without using any KCTCS or state-supported dollars,” said Dr. Vic Adams, President, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. “We also have grants that will fund personnel and equipment maintenance for a three-year period.”
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell commented during the ceremony, “We are excited for the opportunities this will bring for our people in their future careers. This will enable Knox County and surrounding counties to grow our workforce and in turn strengthen our economy.”
Knox County native Derek Collins is the administrator for the new campus.
Collins stated in a release to The Mountain Advocate, “We are all very excited here at the Knox Campus and would love to get our community more involved and use this facility to fit our local needs. We are preparing to start our Spring classes which start Jan. 9th. So anyone interested in taking classes or needing a facility to host an training event please contact me,” adding that Southeast Knox has been able to build relationships with the three high schools in Knox County and that close to 100 new students have registered for classes.
A broader update story on the Knox Campus will be in the January 12 issue of The Mountain Advocate.
