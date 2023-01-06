Southeast Knox Grand Opening

On hand for the ribbon cutting for the new Knox Campus of Southeast Community and Technical College was U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, State Rep. Tom O’Dell Smith, Paul Dole, Dr. Vic Adams and others.

FILE PHOTO

In the Dec. 29, 2022 issue of The Mountain Advocate, we published our Top Ten Stories of 2022. That list of stories was compiled from hard data driven by our website traffic and social media analytics and was void of our opinion of what constituted the top stories. Many of the top stories from 2022 were heavy crime stories, but we know there’s much more to Knox County worth noting than crime.

In response to the Top Ten list, we have decided to publish our “Advocate’s Choice” of top stories affecting Knox County for the year. Just because a story didn’t gain a lot of traction with pageviews and social media engagements does not negate the importance of it, so we bring you our top five stories of 2022.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

