The Knox County Chamber of Commerce featured a special guest during last Thursday’s virtual meeting.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles appeared via Zoom to speak about Kentucky agriculture with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Quarles was originally set to appear at a chamber meeting last year, however the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to those plans.
Quarles spoke about three topics; the role of agriculture in Kentucky, opportunities for eastern Kentucky, and a call to action.
On the role of agriculture in Kentucky, Quarles pushed three big things the state is known for. Chicken, Kentucky Fried Chicken specifically, horses, and bourbon. He pointed out that the ag industry employs 200,000 workers, the second most in the state. He described the industry as “the economic driver in many counties.” Agriculture accounts for 45 billion dollars, or 20%, of Kentucky’s economy.
An advantage Kentucky has in agriculture according to Quarles is the state’s diversity. “We produce around 400 types of crops and livestock,” he said, “in the Midwest you see four crops.” Quarles believes the state’s ag diversity and five universities with agriculture programs make Kentucky a “perfect hot bed of ag tech,” and pointed out the innovation of the company Appharvest as an example. “Why not let Kentucky be the Silicon Valley of ag tech?” he asked.
Another area pushed by Quarles was agricultures role in bringing people to the state. He spoke about this year’s Kentucky State Fair, which is set to go on with, likely with some restrictions. The state fair draws some 600,000 people to Louisville and has been voted the best in the country according to Quarles. The National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville draws in another 300,000 people to the Louisville area for what he called the “Detroit auto show of agriculture.” He also spoke about the world’s largest livestock show, also in Louisville, the North American international Livestock Exposition which features over 30,000 entries. “We have an ag reputation across the globe,” said Quarles.
Quarles took time to speak on the impact of Covid on Kentucky agriculture. He stated that the pandemic has shown how essential farms are and believes this to be an opportunity to “reset” Kentucky Agriculture. Two major points he stressed were the success of farmer’s markets during the pandemic and the Kentucky proud program. “People are willing to spend that extra cent or two for Kentucky Proud products.”
During the pandemic, Kentucky food banks saw a 30% increase in usage. “There’s no excuse that pre-Covid, one in seven Kentuckians was food insecure,” said Quarles. He stated that number has only gotten worse during the pandemic.
Appalachia Proud is an offshoot of Kentucky proud focused on the Appalachian region of eastern Kentucky. “If you want good meals take them (people) east,” Quarles said, adding that major restaurants in Louisville and Lexington want traditional foods from eastern Kentucky. Investment in local meat processing and timber were other ways Quarles believes ag can be a boost for eastern Kentucky, including Knox County. “Now is the time to properly manage timber,” he said in reference to the need for bourbon barrels; there are currently around 10 million barrels aging in the state and a growing demand. He would go on to say that county livestock shows would also be returning this year and pushed the fact that Kentucky is one of only four states to have an extension office in every county.
Chamber President Richard Prewitt asked Quarles to speak in regards to broadband internet and hemp. “We knew we were in a digital divide,” said Quarles referring to the limited broadband access in rural areas. Only around half of Knox Countians have broadband access with other counties reporting lower percentages. He called bringing broadband to rural areas “as important as electricity.” He also spoke of the state’s 250 million dollar broadband development fund of which Knox County can apply for a grant from. “You can’t run a business without internet,” he said. On hemp, he pointed out its potential use as in fabric and pointed to the needs of the auto industry where Kentucky is the third largest producing state. “There’s a long term market for hemp in Kentucky,” he stated.
KCEOC’s Brenda Moses asked Quarles about food programs and if more funding would be on the way. Quarles stated the importance of programs like food boxes and asked that KCEOC be put in contact with his office.
In closing, Quarles recounted a story of a campaign stop in Knox County in which he suffered a breakdown. “I gave a speech and you all took care of me,” he stated, adding that he appreciated the area’s hospitality.
