J.W. Loudin, a veteran of the United States Air Force, trekked from Corbin to Barbourville to raise awareness for soldier suicide.

Air Force veteran J.W. Loudin marched from Corbin to Barbourville in an attempt to raise awareness for soldier suicide. Twenty-two veterans and one active duty member commit suicide daily on average, according to mission22.com. Loudin began at Hardee’s in Corbin and marched all the way to the Swan House in Barbourville in five hours and 59 minutes on November 5.

The issue struck home with Loudin, who served in the United States Air Force from 2002, to 2011. The former Staff Sergeant is also the Pastor at Tidal Wave Baptist Church in Corbin. “Being a veteran, this issue means a lot to me,” he said. “Sharing a link on social media and talking about soldier suicide just didn’t seem like enough to me, so I took the ruck challenge presented by stopsoldiersuicide.org.”

