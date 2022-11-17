Air Force veteran J.W. Loudin marched from Corbin to Barbourville in an attempt to raise awareness for soldier suicide. Twenty-two veterans and one active duty member commit suicide daily on average, according to mission22.com. Loudin began at Hardee’s in Corbin and marched all the way to the Swan House in Barbourville in five hours and 59 minutes on November 5.
The issue struck home with Loudin, who served in the United States Air Force from 2002, to 2011. The former Staff Sergeant is also the Pastor at Tidal Wave Baptist Church in Corbin. “Being a veteran, this issue means a lot to me,” he said. “Sharing a link on social media and talking about soldier suicide just didn’t seem like enough to me, so I took the ruck challenge presented by stopsoldiersuicide.org.”
“They challenged veterans to march five miles to raise awareness, and that didn’t feel like enough either, so I marched 18 miles. There were some veterans out there that marched as much as 50 miles or more. We’re desperate to raise awareness for our brothers and sisters that are succumbing to PTSD and depression.”
Loudin wasn’t alone on his perilous journey. His daughter Serenity followed his progress and eventually joined in on the final leg of the journey. “My daughter joined in with me for the last four miles,” Loudin said. “It meant a lot to me that my daughter wanted to not only support the cause, but support me as well. I am thankful to help raise awareness for such a great cause.”
John is a native of Washburn, Tennessee, and the founder and host of the All Vol Call In Show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.