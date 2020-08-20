A Barbourville man is in custody after emergency room staff at Barbourville ARH Hospital reported a child with head trauma to law enforcement.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones was advised by ER staff that the one-year-old had suffered severe head trauma and a depressed skull fracture. Deputy Jones was led to the home of the victim’s father where he encountered Dakota Kissinger, 18.
Kissinger told Jones during an interview that he had some 10 different personalities in his head. He claimed a personality called “Charger” was responsible for harming the baby. He stated that Charger became angry and shook the child and its bed causing, causing the victim to fall and strike its head on Kissinger’s knee.
Jones next spoke with Kissinger’s aunt who also lives at the Henson Hollow apartment. While speaking with her, Jones noticed Kissinger texting and inquired who he was talking to. Kissinger stated he was texting his wife and gave Jones permission to search his phone. The deputy found a text regarding the child where Kissinger talked about making up the Charger story.
Kissinger was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He is held on a $50,000 cash bond and is set for a court appearance on August 25.
Child Protective Services assisted in the investigation.
