In a vote last week capping off a months-long drama relating to one local fire department, the Knox County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to amend Ordinance 2016412-02, which added several new regulations to the existing fire subscription fee ordinance originally installed in 2016.
The amendment comes after months of accusations and investigations into the finances and activities related to the Stinking Creek Fire Department.
The amendment pertains to section four of the ordinance, establishing procedures for managing money. The amendment will require fire departments to comply with the following requirements:
Section 4 part A: Allowable expenditures, moneys received from subscription fees, shall only be used for: (1) building expenses; for purchase, maintenance or expansion of the department’s own buildings located within Knox County; (2) for purchase or maintenance of department vehicles; (3) required insurance costs (discussion brought about wording changes to cover a wider but more defined set of insurance costs that will be read during the second reading of the ordinance amendment); (4) department utilities; (5) fire suppression equipment and rescue equipment and supplies; (6) no fireman or chief are to be compensated from subscription fee funds; firefighter required trainings (discussion brought about wording changes to include training supplies); and postage and office supplies for the department.
The amendment also included section 4 part B, eligibility requirements to receive and disburse subscription fee monies: (1) Each department shall elect a chief that meets all qualifications required by the Kentucky State Fire Commission, Kentucky Revised States and all Kentucky administrative regulations; (2) each department shall maintain a current roster of qualified firefighters.
Section 4 part C, each department shall maintain a separate bank account to be used exclusively for fire subscription fees. A copy of the monthly statement of this account is to be submitted to the Knox Fiscal Court along with all accounting, and a spreadsheet provided by the Fiscal Court. (1) In the event the department fails to provide said accounting timely, all further subscription fee disbursements will be held until the accounting and supporting documentation is received and approved by the Knox County Fiscal Court. (2) The volunteer fire department shall be responsible for budgeting the funds collected yearly and reporting the findings to the Knox Fiscal Court for review. Reports are due by June 15 of each year. (3) The volunteer fire department shall budget to keep five percent as a savings mechanism. (4) Accounting – the volunteer fire department shall provide a detailed fire department audit accounting report to the Knox Fiscal Court on an annual basis, due by July 31 of each year; said accounting should show all deposits made, including the source of each deposit. Further, the accounting shall show each check disbursed, including the check number, the amount and to whom the check was written and information concerning the reason for the disbursement.
The new regulations came about as a result of ongoing issues of mismanagement of the Stinking CreekFire Department under chief Charles Freeland. In a series of stories throughout January and February, problems at the department were exposed, including past personal issues that followed Freeland into his position.
The department has been a target of investigation and discussion by several agencies, including the Knox County Fiscal Court. In March, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell issued a state of emergency declaration after his office was notified that the Stinking Creek Fire Department was no longer a recognized fire department by the State Fire Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.