Men and women of the United States Military Service are taught that it is a privilege to serve their country. Therefore, when they are called upon to be honored, many times you will find an anxious soldier who feels a bit uncomfortable “being put on a pedestal.”
Friday morning, Girdler Students shared donuts, milk, and juice with their special veteran. You could see a slight apprehension on the veteran’s faces, but their family members were beaming with pride.
The hallways were lined with student created paintings of saluting soldiers. In addition, there were photos of veterans along with their branch of service, where they served, number of years served, and who they were related to at Girdler Elementary School.
With excited anticipation, a hush fell over the gymnasium as students waited for the honorees to enter. Then, clapping filled the air as each veteran humbly filed to their seat. One by one the veteran’s names were called as they stood to be individually recognized and applauded.
Beta Club Member, Emalyn Liford explained the meaning of Veteran’s Day to the students and other spectators. Principal, Clint Mays called for a moment of silence to be observed for our fallen veterans. Next, Ms. Parker’s students led The Pledge of Allegiance.
The Preschool and Kindergarten Classes waved their flags vigorously as they sang, “This Land is Your Land.” They were followed by First and Second Graders who waved their flags and sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag” in their hand made, patriotic headbands.
The Third and Fourth Grade Classes proudly belted out Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” Meanwhile, a single student respectfully chose to salute the veterans. The crowd witnessed tears falling from the grateful veterans’ faces. They continued to fall as The Fifth and Sixth Grade Classes sang, “America the Beautiful” which ended with a 10 foot banner being displayed that read, “Thank you for your service!”
Finally, students were released to line the hallways. They were followed by a parade of veterans who were high-fived, thanked, and hugged. Spontaneously, the upper grade students once again began to sing, “God Bless the U.S.A!”
This event was made possible by the military who are currently serving and protecting the United States of America away from the comfort of their homes. One of these servicemen in particular, is Major Brandon Davisson who was able to watch his daughter, Allison, sing with her fourth grade class via Facetime. Thankfully, he was able to return home from his deployment this past Sunday.
