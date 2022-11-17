Veterans honored at Girdler Elementary

Veterans were honored for their service during a special program Friday at Girdler Elementary. The day included a breakfast of donuts, juice and milk as well as a special program in the gymnasium recognizing those veterans in attendance.  PHOTOS BY REGINA BARGO

Men and women of the United States Military Service are taught that it is a privilege to serve their country. Therefore, when they are called upon to be honored, many times you will find an anxious soldier who feels a bit uncomfortable “being put on a pedestal.”

Friday morning, Girdler Students shared donuts, milk, and juice with their special veteran. You could see a slight apprehension on the veteran’s faces, but their family members were beaming with pride.

