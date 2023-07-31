Dear reader, believing in guardian angels is like believing in miracles.
Since the days of my childhood on, occasions, I have felt the presence of unseen elements guarding over me. I believe there is a power beyond our understanding that comforts us in our darkest times.
I am guessing many of you have been touched or comforted by the same element I am describing. I am convinced that someone who cares very much walks with us sharing our journey along the way.
In all times - but especially hard times - I am convinced we are never alone.
As we travel life’s roads, we meet people we perceive as having angelic qualities. You might have said yourself that someone you know is like an angel. These are the kind of angels I want to talk about today. The human beings that go that extra step to help their fellow man.
The past few weeks my family has been carried by people with angelic qualities. Some bring flowers, and many bring food, some will offer to clean my house or do family business.
Many simply listen or sit for a while or write beautiful notes, send cards or letters to cheer me up. Many of my angels know what problems are. As they have had their own, but they are all ways there in time of trouble. I call them angels among us as they give faith and courage when illness or hard times strip away our ability to find our own strength.
Dear reader I am guessing most of you that experienced serious illness or a death in your family and have been touched by the kindness human beings with angelic qualities that help you through those times. You may be one of those special humans yourself. give thanks to the many angles in my life. And they know who they are.
My thought for today: take heart in this reminder - we are never alone. “For it is written, He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee.” (Luke 4:10)
