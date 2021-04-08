An anonymous message, sent via email to The Mountain Advocate on Thursday via an anonymous Proton Mail account, says that the group has information it will release exposing alleged wrong doing.
The digitized recording states “We are here to stay,” before listing various points they say they will address.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, Knox County Attorney Gilbert Holland, and Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith stated that they had not received the message.
An ABC News report from 2016 described the group ‘Anonymous’ as a “decentralized group of international activist hackers has been linked to numerous high-profile incidents over the years, including Internet attacks on governments, major corporations, financial institutions and religious groups.”
Click the attached audio file to listen to the recording.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.