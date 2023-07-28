Partners and participants joined together for a luncheon in the Barbourville City School cafeteria on July 24 to celebrate a successful summer for the Appalachian Lens Program.
The ALP is an internship program headed by Program Coordinator Erin Winkler and exists through Partners for Rural Impact.
The program provides students with wonderful networking opportunities to build a stronger foundation that will benefit them once their academic careers are complete.
They are able to partner with local businesses and organizations for the summer to work as interns, gaining valuable work experience while also getting the chance to find possible career paths for their future.
During the event, participants were able to speak with partners and also give presentations of how valuable the experience was for them as the work closer towards stepping into the workforce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.