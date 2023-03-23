APPEAL DENIED - Baker serving 39.5 years for 2014 Mills murder

A man once convicted and later pardoned in the 2014 death of Donald Mills, but convicted in 2021 of different charges has lost on appeal of his federal sentence.

Patrick Baker was convicted for the May 10, 2014 shooting death of Donald Mills. Baker was found guilty of reckless homicide and first-degree robbery in November 2017, and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. He was one of several controversial pardons by outgoing former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, announced on December 6.

