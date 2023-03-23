APPEAL DENIED - Baker serving 39.5 years for 2014 Mills murder

A man once convicted and later pardoned in the 2014 death of Donald Mills, but convicted in 2021 of different charges has lost on appeal of his federal sentence.
Patrick Baker was convicted for the May 10, 2014 shooting death of Donald Mills. Baker was found guilty of reckless homicide and first-degree robbery in November 2017, and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. He was one of several controversial pardons by outgoing former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, announced on December 6.
Baker, along with Christopher Wagner, entered Mills’ home, posing as U.S. Marshals. During the altercation, Mills was shot twice in the chest. The shooting followed a planned robbery of Mills for drugs and money. Baker and Wagner had met with Stephanie Smith, Elijah Messer and Angela Mills in the hours before the murder, and met with the trio after the money and drugs were taken from Mills’ home. Within weeks, all five individuals were arrested.
Wagner later pleaded guilty to two of the nine counts against him. Accepting an offer from the Commonwealth, Wagner agreed to plead guilty to first degree manslaughter and first degree robbery in exchange for 15-years to serve. Wagner also agreed to cooperate and testify in all investigations and trials regarding the death of Donald Mills.
Angela Mills also made a plea agreement with prosecutors in December 2016, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and agreed to testify against other suspects in the case for five years in prison.
Stephanie Smith passed away earlier in May 2017.
Messer was convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree. His conviction carries a 50 and 20-year sentence, respectively, to be served concurrently.
About a year and a half after his pardon, on May 14, 2021 Baker moved to have his 2017 conviction expunged from his record, which was followed on May 27, 2021 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram ordering an indictment against Baker to be sealed. Baker was arrested on May 30, and on Tuesday, June 1 was charged with murder during a drug trafficking offense, a different charge than his original conviction.
Baker’s subsequent federal trial began on August 9, 2021 with arguments of double jeopardy, even though the charges were not the same as the previous conviction. A few weeks later on August 25, Baker was convicted of killing Donald Mills for the second time under the charge of murder during a drug trafficking offense. Due to delays, it wasn’t until January 18, 2022 that Baker would learn his fate.
Baker was sentenced by District Judge Claria Horn Boom to 42 years in federal prison, with two and a half years taken off for previous time served.
Baker petitioned to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to have his conviction overturned. It was announced on Thursday, March 16 that Baker’s appeal was denied by the court, and they had rejected every point Baker’s counsel argued for his appeal. With the court’s upholding of Baker’s conviction, he will remain in prison serving the remainder of his sentence. He is currently held in a federal prison at United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Va.
