I see the transitioning happening now. It’s harvest time. I see apples, pears, persimmons, and acorns. All these, and more, are favorites of deer. During the spring, deer feed on all sorts of browse. Nearly every step along their way is filled with a different tasty plant. They don’t have to go anywhere to get food. It’s everywhere. But as the season changes, so do their palates and places. That is, just like us, deer enjoy something new and different. Acorns are a favorite but are only around each year and in different places. Fruits like persimmons are rare but might be their favorite dessert. All in all, the food sources are moving right now and are also becoming smaller. Pretty soon, it will be necessary for deer to travel to find not only what they want, but what they need. Soon the browse will turn brown, and their food sources will be limited to a few specific areas. And they will adapt and grow and adapt again.
This is the life of those of us who choose to follow Jesus. Our food sources are constantly changing to align with our growth. What fed us once is no longer as nutritious. What met our growth needs as a baby no longer meets our needs as an adult. We need a different and meatier meal. And not only do we need it, but the scriptures also show us it is where God wants us to be. The writer of Hebrews puts it bluntly. He says, “We have much to say about this, but it is hard to make it clear to you because you no longer try to understand. In fact, though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you the elementary truths of God’s word all over again. You need milk, not solid food! Anyone who lives on milk, being still an infant, is not acquainted with the teaching about righteousness. But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.” (Heb 5:11-14 NIV) Ouch! I guess I need to look in the mirror to see if I have a milk mustache. What about you? Are you moving to the places where growth can occur? Are you adapting to the changing needs of your spiritual life? If not, you will soon find yourself lacking the things God uses to make you mature. And when that happens, you’ll never be more than a spike.
