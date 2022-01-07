A Knox County man was arrested late last Thursday following a traffic stop. He would later pick up more charges at the Knox Co. Detention Center.
Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton conducted a traffic stop along Shelby Street after witnessing a vehicle turn without signaling. The driver, 39-year-old James Nelson did not have his license, insurance, and was not wearing a seat belt.
Nelson’s arrest report states that a syringe cap was visible in his lap. He was asked to step out of the car and consented to a search. In one of his pockets was a clear baggie containing a brown powdery substance. In the driver’s seat was a small amount of a white powdery substance. A white crystal-like substance was found in the center console while a bag of syringes was located in the backseat.
Following a search of the vehicle, Nelson was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations.
The next morning at around 11 a.m. Nelson was involved in an altercation in his cell. A citation from the detention center states that Nelson began fighting with another inmate unprovoked. After the fight was broken up, Nelson refused to cooperate and was taken to the ground and restrained. He was charged with fourth degree assault and obstructing governmental operations.
