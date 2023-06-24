Monday, June 12, 2023 Zachary Sanders, 26, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, criminal mischief 3rd degree. Christopher Smith, 40, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, contempt of court Lebel/slander resistance to order, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Toni Day, 35, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Austin Girdner, 25, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct 2nd degree, indecent exposure 2nd degree. Christopher Hembree, 49, fugitive (warrant not required), non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines. Arturo Zazueta, 42, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense. Tuesday, June 13, 2023 James Senters, 30, failure to appear, speeding 11 MPH over speed limit, failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 3rd, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance1st offense, driving on DUI suspended license 1st offense, license to be in possession, rear license not illuminated, obstructed vision and/or windshield. Arlene Woods, 29, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Michaela Patterson, 26, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Aaron Roark, 39, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines. Larry Day, 49, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Daniel Snead, 32, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Timothy Randolph, 31, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to wear seat belts, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine). Elnora Lowe, 48, operating non-motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Tammy Stewart, 44, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Preston Hinkle, 45, failure to appear, failure to appear. James Poe, 37, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening 3rd degree. Maxine Patterson, 80, leaving the scene of an accident failure to render aid or assistance, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense. William Bowling, 26, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 1st, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree drug unspecified. Thursday, June 15, 2023 Eric Mills, 29, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), falsely reporting an incident. Carl Sizemore, 37, failure to appear, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Linda Hobbs, 51, failure to appear, criminal trespassing, giving officer false identifying information. Rhonda Bargo, 39, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to or improper signal. Tony Gray, 53, failure to appear, failure to appear. Josey Hubbard, 25, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, operating vehicle with expired operators license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st. Friday, June 16, 2023 Stanley Carnes, 61, failure to appear. Matthew Barton, 31, failure to appear. Joyce Gray, 42, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear. Micheal Saylor, 22, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, failure to wear seat belts, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, improper registration plate, license to be in possession, failure of or improper signal, failure to appear. Dakota Mitchell, 28, failure to appear. Austin Keith, 21, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines. Saturday, June 17, 2023 Robert Taylor, 44, giving officer false identifying information, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, carrying concealed weapon, failure to appear, criminal mischief 1st degree, possession of burglary tools. Fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), TBUT or DISP auto $1,000 < $10,000. John Price, 50, failure to appear. Julie Davis, 46, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Victoria McKenzie, 51, theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card (>2 card). Sunday, June 18, 2023 Benjamin Parks, 19, inadequate silencer (muffler), failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, operating on suspended or revoked license, license to be in possession. Gerald Miller, 31, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Latest News
- Arrest Report for 6-22-2023
- Man destroys property before fleeing scene.
- One arrested after shooting at Heidrick
- Sullivan bestowed with Kentucky Farm Bureau Legacy Farm Award.
- Knox County man arrested for domestic violence and criminal abuse
- Woman arrested on robbery charges.
- Man claims ‘little people’ attacked him with lasers.
- Man arrested on multiple charges including prior attempted auto theft.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2023 Knox County's Best Winners!
- Woman arrested on robbery charges.
- Body found believed to be missing Gray man
- Man arrested on multiple charges including prior attempted auto theft.
- Gray man arrested on domestic violence charges
- Knox County man arrested for domestic violence and criminal abuse
- One arrested after shooting at Heidrick
- Trampoline bounces in wrong direction for Flat Lick woman
- Obituary - Donny Smith
- Man claims ‘little people’ attacked him with lasers.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.