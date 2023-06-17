Monday, June 5, 2023 Jerry May, 34, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure to wear seatbelts, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Brian Klette, 33, TBUT or DISP auto $500 < $1,000. Franklin, Goodie, 44, failure to appear. Earl Smith, 53, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines. Charles Baker, 42, failure to appear. Jonathan Honeycutt, 44, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Shanna Hubbard, 34, probation violation (for felony offense). Jennifer Mays, 61, careless driving, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment 2nd degree police officer, endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to wear seatbelts, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Tony Mills, 33, failure to appear. Eric Rhodes, 42, reckless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 1st. Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Robert Taylor, 24, speeding 26 MPH or > speed limit, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, careless driving, failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines. Tonya Grubb, 41, TBUT or DISP all others $1,000 < $10,000, criminal mischief 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Ashley Wagers, 32, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Shaline Lavette, 32, failure to appear. Robert Trabish, 38, criminal trespassing 2nd degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree. Martha Allen, 40, failure to appear, failure to appear. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Jerry Jordan, 34, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine). Sandra Mills, 37, failure to appear. Steven Helton, 38, failure to appear. Cody Smith, 30, failure to appear, failure to appear. Becky Grubb, 37, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Billy Hooker, 59, TBUT or DISP shoplifting $500 < $1,000, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Connie Rhodes, 43, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine). Thursday, June 8, 2023 David Swafford, 55, failure to appear, failure to appear. Melanie Sparkman, 37, failure to appear. Larry Hamblin, 41, failure to appear, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance 1st offense, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, operating on suspended or revoked license. Kaitlyn Sparks, 28, endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton endangerment 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Friday, June 9, 2023 James Cobb, 21, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines. Cecily Asaro, 32, failure to appear. Kenneth Priddy, 57, no registration plates, no registration receipt, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (< 2 gms methamphetamine), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance 1st offense, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, failure to wear seat belts, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree drug unspecified, possession of marijuana. Dakota Mitchell, 28, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. Christopher Bingham, 46, failure to appear. Jamie Gilbert, 41, TBUT or DISP shoplifting, possession of marijuana, failure to appear. Anthony Shields, 22, failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st. Saturday, June 10, 2023 Nathaniel Robinson, 22, failure to appear. Devon Swafford, 19, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree drug unspecified. Jerry Baker, 59, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (< 2 gms methamphetamine), no registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, illegal possession of a legend drug. Finley Hale, 69, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense). Sunday, June 11, 2023 Dana Hubbard, 31, probation violation( for felony offense). Hailee Padgett, 30, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st. Garrett Clark, 33, failure to appear, reckless driving, menacing, disorderly conduct 1st degree, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, no registration plates, improper display of registration plates.
