The Corbin Police Department has issued warrants for the arrest of two individuals whom they say were involved in a fight in downtown Corbin on Saturday, Sept. 3, that resulted in damage to Season’s Restaurant, including one man, who was identified after bragging on social media.
Detective Robbie Hodge said Wednesday morning that Joshua Bowling, of Barbourville, is wanted for second-degree assault and criminal mischief, while William House, of East Bernstadt, is wanted for wanton endangerment.
On the evening of the incident, an altercation outside of Austin City Saloon led to a broken window at Season’s Restaurant, which is located just across the street.
Photos and videos of the incident began circulating on social media shortly after it occurred with some images appearing to show a man, now identified as House, holding a firearm in the air above his head. Detective Hodge said that there is no evidence of the firearm actually being discharged at the scene.
Hodge said that Bowling was identified after he shared a Facebook post by the News Journal earlier this month, bragging about the fact that he had been the one, who threw the victim through the window in front of Season’s.
The victim, identified as David Garrison, of Strunk, had to be airlifted to the University of Kentucky to receive treatment for the wounds he sustained after crashing through the window.
If anyone has information that could help lead to the arrest of either of the wanted individuals, they are encouraged to call the Corbin Police Department at (606) 528-1122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.