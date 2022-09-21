Corbin fight

The Corbin Police Department has issued warrants for the arrest of two individuals whom they say were involved in a fight in downtown Corbin on Saturday, Sept. 3, that resulted in damage to Season’s Restaurant, including one man, who was identified after bragging on social media.

Detective Robbie Hodge said Wednesday morning that Joshua Bowling, of Barbourville, is wanted for second-degree assault and criminal mischief, while William House, of East Bernstadt, is wanted for wanton endangerment.

