Monday, June 26, 2023
Loveada Vann, 44, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Zachary Marcum, 27, possess matter portray sexual performance by minor under 12.
Felisha Weddle, 31, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Adam Sizemore, 36, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury.
Tammy Hopkins, 46, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Jeffery Caudill, 51, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Vernon Bennett, 48, failure to appear.
Jack Engle, 43, leaving the scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance 1st offense.
Dallas McVey, failure to appear, probation violation (for felony offense).
Pamela Hatfield, 31, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), probation violation (for technical violation).
Stevie Eaton, 43, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine).
Joshua Howard, 31, failure to appear, possession controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine).
William Woods, 57, failure to appear.
William McDonald, 51, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st.
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Mary Tuttle, 41, TBUT or DISP all others.
Larry Simpson, 50, possession of a substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine).
Danny Branson, 45, fugitive (warrant not required).
Eddie King, 52, failure to appear.
Jody Castle, 44, failure to appear.
Jeannie Jackson, 48, probation violation (for felony offense).
Fairlon Smith, 68, failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
Cameron Jackson, 22, failure to appear.
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Wanda Carter, 65, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine).
Dustin Humfleet, 34, endangering the welfare of a minor, drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Shawn Dillingham, 51, failure to appear.
Frantzy Sejour, 37, probation violation (for technical offense).
Friday, June 30, 2023
Heath Washam, 37, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Caleb Dehart, 24, alcohol intoxication of a public place (1st and 2nd offense).
Larry Roberts, 52, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), unlawful transaction with a minor 3rd degree.
Robert Smith, 31, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, disregarding stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card.
Janet Brogdon, 67, TBUT or DISP all others, criminal trespassing 3rd degree.
Tommy Hinkle, 52, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), failure to appear.
Vernon Smith, 61, careless driving, failure to wear seat belts, operating under the influence of a controlled substance 1st.
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Rebecca Hamblin, 53, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Mauro Alucudia, 30, speeding 26 MPH or > speed limit, no registration receipt, no registration plates, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance 1st.
Scott Ward, 29, failure to appear.
