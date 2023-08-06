All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Corrections of names and charges should be directed to the arresting agency.
Monday, July 24, 2023
Jerry Rogers, 61, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, operating on suspended or revoked license, failure to wear seatbelts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st.
Joseph Elliott, 31, failure to appear.
Marcus Hollin, 23, failure to appear, failure to wear seatbelts, operating on suspended or revoked license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 2nd.
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Daniel Lefevers, 37, failure to appear.
Jason Lillie, 41, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct 2nd degree, menacing, resisting arrest.
Ezzie Taylor, 42, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Letha Jones, 45, failure to appear, TBUT or DISP shoplifting, criminal trespassing 3rd degree.
Susan Smith, 46, criminal trespassing 3rd degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, disorderly conduct.
Darrell Smith, 44, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines, failure to appear.
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Maurice Wall, 56, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree.
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Geniva Cox, 58, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, license to be in possession.
Andrew Saunders, 28, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Regan Johnson, 30, probation violation (for technical violation).
Joshua Prater, 34, assault 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury).
Christopher Moore, 42, TBUT or DISP all others $500 < $1,000, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), possession controlled substance 3rd degree drug unspecified, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Friday, July 28, 2023
Randy Mays, 59, commitment order.
Dakota Mitchell, 28, contempt of court libel/sander resistance to order.
Justin Miracle, 30, failure to appear.
Shawn Johnson, 39, leaving scene of accident failure to render aid or assistance, license to be in possession, no operators moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to appear.
Jacob Patterson, 33, failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Brian Hamilton, 45, failure to appear.
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Steven Hammons, 52, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
George Davis, 60, careless driving, driving on DUI suspended license 1st offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, failure to comply with helmet law O/21 years of age, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
