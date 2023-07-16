Monday, July 3, 2023
Kayla Deaton, 29, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Joseph Elliot, 31, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Harold Mills, 44, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, menacing.
Kimberlee Hembree, 43, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), criminal trespassing 3rd degree.
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Colonel Golden, 46, failure to appear.
Ted Davis, 36, failure to appear.
Dylan Vaughn, 26, failure to appear.
Joshua Cox, 36, assault 4th degree (minor injury), unlawful imprisonment 2nd degree, failure to appear.
Russell West, 61, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
Thursday, July 6, 2023
James Philpot, 44, failure to appear.
Margaret Killion, 56, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine), prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense.
Anthony Smith, 43, criminal trespassing 3rd degree.
Franklin Sizemore, 57, burglary 2nd, TBUT or DISP from building $10,000,000,000 or more, criminal mischief 1st degree.
Alvin Hubbard, 27, fugitive (warrant not required), failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Friday, July 7, 2023
Johnny Taylor, 29, assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury, drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Dakota Mitchell, 28, failure to appear.
David Bonney, 38, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
JaMarius Muarry, 19, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Travis Owens, 43, failure to appear, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended or revoked license, license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st.
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Zavier Hammond, 21, TBUT or DISP all others $500 < $1,000.
Rick Bates, 43, license to be in possession, no tail lamps.
Matthew Matlock, 36, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Humberto Alvarado, 48, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd.
Judy Roberts, 60, failure to appear, failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st.
Kevin Smith, 32, speeding 26 MPH or > speed limit, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd.
Sunday, July 9, 2023
Wendell Wynn, 65, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Timothy Roark, 35, probation violation (for felony offense).
