Monday, July 17, 2023
Cody Brooks, 30, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, menacing, resisting arrest, TBUT or DISP firearm.
Daryl Hicks, 52, failure to appear.
Kevin Taylor, 41, assault 4th degree (minor injury).
Brian Smith, 36, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, license to be in possession, failure to or improper signal, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Roger Leforce, 57, non-payment or court costs, fees, or fines.
Leland Ferguson, TBUT parts from vehicle $1,000 < $10,000, criminal mischief 1st degree.
James Zeo, criminal trespass 1st degree.
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Ross Helton III, 37, failure to appear.
Lawrence Stephenson, 47, failure to appear, traffic in controlled substance 1st degree 2nd (2 gms methamphetamine), traffic in controlled substance 1st offense (heroin).
Tamia Bledsoe, 19, possession of marijuana, operating motor vehicle use the influence of a substance 1st.
Karen Mays, 56, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
John Richards, 72, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Shawn Jones, 39, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st.
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Amber Bowman, 30, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st.
Charlie Garland, 34, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, wanton endangerment, strangulation 2nd degree, abused or neglected child UJC.
Nathan Mills, 46, cultivate in hemp < 5 plants 1st offense, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
Jeremy Coffie, 43, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st failure to appear.
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Allen Wilder Jr, 40, probation violation (for felony offense), failure to appear, failure to appear, willful remove/damage boundary marker w/o felon in.
Kathleen Broughton, 40, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Emily Helton, 30, failure to appear.
Ryan Hammons, 33, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Larry Hutton, 27, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree anabolic steroid, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree drug unspecified.
Eric Mills, 29, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Friday, July 21, 2023
Dylan Slusher, 28, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Raymond Jenkins, 61, falsely reporting an incident.
Angela Shumate, 35, failure to appear.
Dakota Mitchell, 28, failure to appear.
Sonya Sizemore, 49, TBUT or DISP shoplifting, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Teresa Daniels, 49, failure to appear.
Stanley Carnes, 61, license to be in possession, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure to wear seatbelts.
Samuel Smith, 42, failure to wear seatbelts, no tail lamps, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, improper equipment, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st.
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Jaylene Pool, 20, unlawful transaction with minor 3rd degree.
Zachary Johnson, 18, assault 4th degree (no visible injury), unlawful transaction with a minor 3rd degree.
Brian Hamilton, 45, contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order.
Joseph Collett, 24, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances 3rd.
Nicholas Killion, 39, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), failure to appear.
Mickey Brown, 47, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree drug unspecified, prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, speeding 26 MPH or > speed limit.
Megan Smith, 21, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree drug unspecified, bribery of a public servant.
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Adam Messer, 41, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Curtis Knuckles, 52, driving on DUI suspended license 1st offense, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card.
Brenda Richardson, 46, wanton endangerment 2nd degree.
Ramakrishna Kakumanu, 33, speeding 26 MPH or > speed limit, reckless driving, careless driving.
Stetson Mills, 18, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, no registration plates, no registration receipt.
Jackie Church, 64, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree police officer or probation officer, menacing, criminal mischief 3rd degree.
Rick Bates, 43, TBUT or DISP all others.
