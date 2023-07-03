Monday June 19, 2023
Sarah Slusher, 42, robbery 1st degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle 1st offense, tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Nathan Walters, 24, failure to appear, criminal mischief 3rd degree, TBUT parts from vehicle $500 < $1,000.
Derek Robinson, 30, failure to appear.
Raymond England, 41, failure to appear.
Amanda Duncan, 45, probation violation (for felony offense).
Dewayne Stanley, 55, failure to appear.
Jeffery Sargent, 51, failure to appear.
Levard Parker, 38, TBUT or DISP all others.
Raymond Gray, 54, assault 4th degree (minor injury), terroristic threatening 3rd degree, assault 4th degree (minor injury), terroristic threatening 3rd degree.
Robert Greer, 38, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Steven Wells, 53, no brake lights (passenger vehicles), failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st.
Tuesday June 20, 2023
Zachary Johnson, 18, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense).
Cindy Young, 48, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Johnathan Cathers, 36, TBUT or DISP shoplifting, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), fugitive (warrant not required).
Jeremy Knapp, 30, probation violation (for technical violation), failure to appear.
Miller, Ryan, 33, failure to appear, failure to appear.
Charles Baker, 55, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 4th or >, driving on a DUI suspended license 2nd offense, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Robert Trabish, 38, burglary 3rd degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree.
Danny Knapp, 36, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Alex Mcqeen, 25, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st, endangering the welfare of a minor, careless driving.
Wednesday June 21, 2023
Hoyt Gambrel, 46, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (motor vehicle), no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, operating on suspended or revoked license, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Tiffany Burton, 31, endangering the welfare of a minor.
Bill Warren, 40, endangering the welfare of a minor.
Scotty McVey, 38, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (motor vehicle), operating on a suspended or revoked license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, criminal abuse 1st degree child 12 or under.
Thursday June 22, 2023
Roger Hensley, 57, hindering prosecution or apprehension 2nd degree.
Pamela Fritts, 62, failure to wear seat belts, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense, resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree police or probation officer, disorderly conduct 2nd degree.
Friday June 23, 2023
Matthew Fore, 44, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Stephen Herring, 51, failure to appear.
John Hart, 41, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order. contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Jacob Profitt, 47, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Christopher Sowards, 42, cultivate in marijuana (5 plants or more) 1st offense, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.) 1st offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Betty Smith, 61, failure to appear, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance 1st offense, no operators moped license, license to be in possession.
Dakota Mitchell, 28, failure to appear.
Matthew Barton, 31, failure to appear.
Tirah Bunch, 29, assault 1st degree.
Johnny Taylor, failure to appear, failure to appear, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
Joshua Hubbard, 33, failure to appear.
Joshua Johnson, 37, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = 2 gms methamphetamines.
Saturday June 24, 2023
Christopher Mills, 41, TBUT or DISP all other $500 < $1,000, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines, failure to appear.
Rae Smith, 30, failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance 3rd, operating on suspended or revoked license, license to be in possession.
Justus Begley, 18, assault 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury).
Jackie Smith, 44, receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000, probation violation (for felony offense), TBUT or DISP all others $1,000 < $10,000, theft by deception include cold checks.
Dalton Johnson, 23, obstructed vision and/or windshield, operating on suspended or revoked license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense.
Kasey Moskau, 29, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
Sunday June 25, 2023
Jermel Carton, 24, criminal mischief 1st degree.
Cody Smith, 31, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines.
Keith Wilson, 43, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, failure to wear seatbelts, driving on DUI suspended license 1st offense, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 1st, failure to appear.
James Barton, 43, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance 2nd, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, no registration receipt, failure to or improper signal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.