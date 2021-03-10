Spring fire hazard season began on February 15 and runs to April 30. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) has reported 50 fires in Kentucky from March 4 through March 7, with more than half being attributed to arson. Neighboring Clay, Whitley and Bell Counties have reported eight fires during that timeframe. EEC oversees the Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF).
With Spring fire hazard season underway, it’s important to be prepared. The Federal Emergenc…
According to the KDF, “during forest fire hazard season, it is illegal to burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.” A report from the EEC states that from 2010 through 2019, 65% of wildfires were caused by arson and another 22% from the burning of debris; these two causes made up 8,963 of the 10,280 confirmed fires over that time. Penalties for arson in Kentucky can range from “a fine of not less than $1,000 or more than $10,000, imprisonment for not more than five years, or both fine and imprisonment,” according to the EEC website. From March 6 through March 8, Richland Volunteer Fire Department responded to three brush fires.
Wildfires can cause major damage when allowed to burn freely. Over 300,000 acres burned in Kentucky from 2010 to 2019, nearly 700 acres had burned this year as of March 4.
The EEC maintains a tip line for reporting arson at 1-800-27-ARSON (1-800-272-7766), a reward of up to $1,000 may be offered for tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of an arsonist. In the event of a wildfire, one should also contact 911, the local fire department, and the KDF Field Office in Pineville at 1-606-337-3939.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, KDF stated the following, “Today is the third day the Kentucky Interagency Coordination Center weather data has predicted extreme fire danger for the eastern part of the state. A large number of our fires the past few days have been from careless burning of debris. We ask everyone to refrain from any outdoor burning until significant precipitation is received.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.