An Artemus man was indicted on Friday, February 28 for a robbery in which he held several people at gun point.
Alex Toothman, 21, of Artemus entered A&B Quickstop on KY 225 just before 6:30 p.m. armed with a gun. He faces six counts of First-Degree Wanton Endangerment for pointing the firearm at several people during the robbery. At one point, a patron attempted to stop the robbery, resulting in a brief scuffle. Toothman would flee the scene with a bag of cash.
By 8:45 p.m. the getaway vehicle and mask worn during the robbery had been located. Toothman and his father Russell Toothman were arrested the next day after police reviewed the store’s surveillance video. Charges were later dropped against Russell Toothman after testimony from his son.
Two others, Courtney Simpson and Jennifer Gray, were later arrested as well under suspicion the two acted “on the inside.” Charges against Gray and Simpson were later dismissed without prejudice citing insufficient evidence.
Toothman faces numerous charges in addition to robbery and wanton endangerment. He is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and evading police. He remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on $50,000 bond. Tootman is set to return to court on March, 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.