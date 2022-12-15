An investigation into the assault of two men at Oak Place Apartments also led to the apartment’s resident facing a marijuana cultivation charge the next day, according to court documents.
On Dec. 7 about 10 p.m., Corbin police received a call from an Oak Place Apartments residence reporting a disturbance.
When Corp. Brad Prewitt arrived, he observed blood on the ground outside the apartment and heard multiple men arguing inside. Prewitt made contact with the apartment’s resident, Nathan A. McQueen, who reported that the other two men had been beating on his door. Both men were sitting on a sofa inside the apartment, according to an arrest citation.
Prewitt observed one of the victims with a large laceration over his left eye that was bleeding severely and a large knot on the back of his head. The other man was also bleeding severely from a large laceration on the corner of his right eye.
Both victims reported that they had knocked on the door of McQueen’s apartment, and McQueen came out swinging a metal club at them striking them in the heads causing severe physical injuries, Prewitt wrote on the arrest citation.
McQueen explained that he feared the two men were trying to break in and was defending himself, but could not remember what he struck them with, the citation stated.
A red metal bar with a black grip was locating laying in the floor inside near the door of the apartment.
Knox County EMS transported both victims to Baptist Health Corbin to receive treatment for their injuries.
Prewitt arrested McQueen, 29, of Corbin, charging him with two counts of second-degree assault.
The next day, Corbin Police Sgt. Jeff Hill executed a search warrant at McQueen’s residence noting on the arrest citation that he was there the night before in connection with a separate incident and witnessed cultivating materials on scene, according to an arrest citation.
Upon executing the search warrant, Hill located a plant under a light in a bedroom closet, several jars with a small amount of processed bud, two pills identified as Adipex and various paraphernalia. All grow equipment and paraphernalia were seized, Hill wrote on an arrest citation.
On Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m., Hill charged McQueen with cultivating marijuana less than five plants, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, and two counts of drug paraphernalia.
