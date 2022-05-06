The Knox County UNITE Coalition held its monthly meeting at noon on May 3.
Gerald Baker, Knox County EMS Assistant Director, was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s meeting. Baker spoke about what EMS is seeing related to the drug epidemic. According to Baker, overdoses were “down a little” last year and that opioid overdoses were being seen less; he credited legislation and the wide use of Narcan for the decrease. “That helps us out a lot,” he said regarding local law enforcement being equipped with, and trained to use, Narcan.
Crystal meth, heroin, and synthetic Fentanyl are among the drugs involved in most overdoses today. “Heroin wasn’t a thing when I first started, it was something you only heard about in the big cities,” Baker said of his 22-year career. In addition to overdoses, EMS sees many users of these drugs in a state of “excited delirium.” These delirious individuals can become paranoid and violent, Baker said. EMS has recently begun using Ketamine to help calm individuals in this state. Narcan is also less affective with these non-opioids, requiring several doses to approach the same level of effectiveness.
Baker stated that there were 103 calls to 911 last year for overdoses, although EMS treated 139 cases. This year the number is at 28 so far. Baker added that “the health Department is huge about working with us…all of our law enforcement has been great,” on EMS’s relationship with other entities.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell also attended the meeting and stated that “Knox County EMS is one of the best ambulance services in Eastern Kentucky.” He went on to praise the service’s training and equipment and noted how the EMS facility made for an effective Covid-19 vaccine site.
Baker stated that Knox County EMS usually runs four to five trucks, with a goal of six at a time. He added that Knox EMS recently took over coverage for all of Corbin and often helps Bell and Whitley, “Sometimes we make three, four, five runs to Bell in a day,” he said.
In other meeting business, Knox County UNITE raised $11,050 from its annual fishing tournament, although it will ultimately payout roughly $6,000 for the event. Camp UNITE, a free summer camp for sixth, seventh, and eighth graders, will take place at Morehead State University on July 19. Statewide, Operation UNITE received a funding increase in the state’s budget and $500,000 in federal funding.
