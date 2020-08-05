Corbin attorney Shane Romines filed his response Tuesday afternoon to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed last week in Whitley Circuit Court, stating that any sexual escapades involving plaintiffs Cassandra Hibbard and Dana Vanover were consensual.
In the response Romines stated that Hibbard and Vanover, who claimed that he demanded they send him pictures of their breasts were consensual, and that Vanover also sent pictures of her vagina and buttocks, consensually.
In addition, Romines claims that Hibbard and Vanover willingly discussed their sex lives with Romines.
“Defendants affirmatively state that Hibbard discussed her sexual exploits, including her sexual exploits at prior workplaces, and her communication with Romines, including her e-mails and texts, frequently contained obscene sexual references,” the response states. “Vanover frequently discussed with Romines the types of pornography that she enjoyed viewing and described the sex acts that she engaged in with both her first and second husband, often comparing the two.”
In the lawsuit, Vanover stated that she came to realize that when Romines made it clear that a condition of her employment was that she “be friendly” to him, he meant that she was to accept what she described as his abusive behaviors.
However, Romines stated in the reply that Vanover came to him multiple times over the course of her eight years at the firm to inform him that she had received competing job offers involving equal or greater pay.
“Vanover never took advantage of these opportunities to work elsewhere. Instead, she used them as bargaining tools to get more money from the Defendants,” the reply states noting that she claimed one such offer was the promise of percentage bonuses on successful settlements.
“She asked Romines to match this benefit, and he agreed,” the response stated.
Romines went on to state in the document that Vanover would provide him with oral sex to get things she wanted, including breast implants.
“She (Vanover) also asked Romines for a ‘mommy makeover,’ offering to engage in vaginal intercourse with him if he would pay for the breast enhancement and tummy tuck surgery,” the response states.
However, Romines claims when he declined that request, Vanover asked for a phone instead, demanding an iPhone X.
When Vanover remarried, Romines claims that he told her that he presumed their personal relationship would be ending.
“Vanover responded that she absolutely had no intention of ceasing her relationship with Romines,” the response states. “Vanover wanted to continue her relationship with Romines, and she did so consensually on the Tuesday after she returned from her honeymoon.”
Soon after Romines went through his own divorce, the response states that Vanover began signing off on her e–mails to him, “Much love,” in addition to her usual signature line.
As to Hibbard’s claims that Romines was, “an inhuman monster,” who demanded she be his sex slave, the response states that Hibbard tagged Romines on Facebook with a heart emoji and an accompanying post.
“A sign you have a positive workplace culture is laughter. Just listen to how much laughter there is where you work. Laughter is a very good sign of positivity. You can work hard and still laugh and enjoy your workday more,” the response states.
The response notes that Hibbard continued to post positive comments about working for Romines.
“It’s a good day to be the frontline lady that takes calls for the Champ,” one post dated April 9 stated noting that Hibbard tagged Copeland & Romines Law Office in the post.
In addition, Romines replied that Hibbard sent Romines a message suggesting he open the pool at his house.
“Open that pool up Romines. We need a place to dump our kids. That chlorine will kill the virus off,” the post dated March 28 states.
Romines responded the that pool was open and the boat was being cleaned in preparation for a day at the lake.
“Woohoo!!!” Hibbard responded.
Romines stated the positive posts and communications suddenly came to an end in early May 2020, when Hibbard and Vanover learned that they were both having a consensual relationship with Romines.
“Plaintiffs abruptly abandoned their jobs on May 4 (Hibbard) and May 8 (Vanover), still without ever having indicated in any way that their participation in the relationship were allegedly unwelcome,” the response states.
Romines and Copeland & Romines Law Office are asking the court to dismiss the complaint, and that they be reimbursed for their cost.
Publisher’s Note: The original story detailing the nature of the plaintiffs’ lawsuit was published in the July 30, 2020 issue of this newspaper.
