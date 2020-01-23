The state audit report for the Knox County Sheriff’s Fee Account is in.
The report is an analysis of the 2018 audit in accordance with state law. Annually, the auditor issues two reports for each sheriff’s office – one for their fee account and one for their tax account.
In the 2018 audit, State Auditor Mike Harmon made two comments regarding the sheriff’s fee account audit. The comments were concerning overspending the amount fixed by the fiscal court for official expenses, and the segregation of accounting duties or document compensating controls.
For the first comment regarding overspending, the report stated “The Knox County Sheriff’s operating expenditures exceeded the maximum amount fixed by the Knox County Fiscal Court. On December 28, 2017, the fiscal court approved the sheriff’s budget in the amount of $1,191,700 for calendar year 2018; however, operating expenditures totaled $1,304,382. The majority of the overage was due to employer share of retirement and health insurance and the purchase of vehicles.”
“We had contacted the Department of Local Government to see if there was a form, and they never did give us one,” said Sheriff Mike Smith, commenting on the overage.
“We really didn’t overspend, we just spent more than what we allowed with the budget we turned in to the Fiscal Court,” said Gina Smith. “We actually turned over $80,000 back to the Fiscal Court at the end of the year.”
“Evidently, there’s a budget amendment form you had to fill out, but when I called DLG, they’re like ‘There’s no form if you don’t go over’, but we didn’t, we’re giving them $80,000 back,” said Gina Smith.
“We tried to do the right thing,” said Mike Smith.
The second comment dealt with lack of staff, noting the “sheriff did not segregate accounting duties or document compensating controls.”
The report stated, “This is a repeat finding and was included in the prior year audit report as Finding 2017-001. The sheriff’s office did not segregate accounting duties. In addition, no documentation was provided as evidence that compensating controls were implemented. The sheriff’s office manager collects payments from customers, prepares bank deposits, issues checks, and posts to the receipts and disbursements ledgers. The sheriff’s part-time bookkeeper prepares bank reconciliations, prepares payroll, and deposits but the office manager takes them to the bank. Neither the office manager nor the part-time bookkeeper are authorized check signers but both are responsible for preparing monthly and quarterly reports. No evidence was found that the sheriff or an employee who did not prepare the report provided oversight over any of these activities. Additionally, the sheriff hired an outside Certified Public Accountant (CPA) to review the quarterly reports for accuracy, but no evidence of the review was found.
In commenting on the lack of staff, “That’s just due to not having finances to hire additional personnel,” said Mike Smith. As the report stated, this issue is a repeated one that has occurred for quite some time.
“I am pleased with the report,” said Mike Smith. “We turned over $80,000 back, and I would just like to thank my staff for their diligence and hard work for taking care of the taxpayers’ money in Knox County.”
