Knox County’s roads are set to receive some needed cleanup after the Knox County Detention Center’s Work Release Program resumed on Tuesday.
Last week the state highway department informed the detention center that they were ready to restart the program with two crews. The program had been shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The program starting back comes after 18 months of work to restart it.
Jailer Mary Hammons said of the program’s return, “It has been a relief to finally come to a point in our Covid-19 relief efforts to welcome some normalcy back in the Detention Center’s inmate programming and community support. I am grateful for our partnership with the state highway department clean-up program and the leadership to restart this initiative by Chris Jones and Brian Nelson. It is important to me to continue programs that provide an opportunity for inmates to give back to their communities. Picking up trash along the state roads makes a big difference in the areas it serves.
“Please help the detention center road crews and highway department road crews be safe on the job by slowing down and giving them space. I ask for your vote in May so that we can continue to make a difference together.”
