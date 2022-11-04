If the lady in the photo looks familiar, you may remember her from Knox Central High School where she was a drama teacher. Perhaps, you recall her face from photos accompanied by the plays she has written. However, most recently, she has joined forces with a fella by the name of Matt Rifenburg. Matt is originally from Poughkeepsie, New York, but currently resides in Berea.
Together, Matt and Cat host a podcast entitled, “Backstory Sessions,” which airs at 9
P.m. on Sundays. They are heard in 40 states and 50 countries or more with sessions being released weekly. They are about two years into podcasting and will be celebrating their 100th episode on November 13th!
As fate would have it, they acquired Loretta Swit as a guest for this momentous occasion. Meanwhile, M*A*S*H will be celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Goguen states that the impact of Swit’s character is phenomenal, causing many people to choose the nursing profession over the years. Though it hasn’t been released yet, the interview with Swit has already taken place. “It's surreal, her voice sounds just like we were talking to her character.” (Hot Lips Hoolihan) Goguen added, “Her voice is forceful in opinions.”
Another exciting guest on their podcast was Artimus Pyle, drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd. It had been forty-five years since he survived the plane crash and being shot by the person whose house he went to for help. This session aired October 20, 2022.
As good as it’s been, Goguen and Rifenburg say that they are growing and changes are coming! They will have a variety of guests in the future that are more recognizable. They are now contacted by PR Firms that promote different artists.
Rifenburg says, “Podcasting originally began as a way to promote our written works, but it changed when we got DC Glenn. He was our first celebrity guest. He’s from Tag Team and Geico commercials and sang, ‘Whomp There It Is.’ That was the game changer.” Justin White, a former student of Goguen did a special rap intro on that episode also.
Both Goguen and Rifenburg are writers. They work on writing plays together and separately. LIkewise, both work on books together such as “Love and Jello, which is already sold on Amazon.” Eventually they will create a book of 3 to 4 ten minute plays.
“Often topical subjects on our podcast get pushed out by opportunities with interesting people,” Rifenburg admits. Goguen reminds, “Local people have interesting stories as well. If you would like to be a guest on Backstory Sessions, just contact us on facebook and give us a pitch.”
