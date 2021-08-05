The federal trial of Patrick Baker, convicted in the 2014 killing of Donald Mills and pardoned by out-going Governor Matt Bevin in 2019, is set to begin on August 9.
In November of 2017, Baker was found guilty and convicted of reckless homicide, first degree robbery, impersonating a police officer, and tampering with physical evidence. That December he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
On December 17, 2019 Baker was pardoned by then Governor Matt Bevin. The pardon was instantly controversial with then State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders telling the Courier-Journal, “I came back to the governor and said, ‘I agree with (Commonwealth’s Attorney) Jackie Steele — the prosecutor — the jury, the judge, and I think that Patrick Baker was, in fact, guilty in that case, I saw no mismanagement or any issues with the way in which it was handled.” It was revealed that members of Baker’s family had not only petitioned for his pardon, but had donated money to the Bevin campaign and even held a fundraiser at their home in Corbin.
Attorneys for Baker pushed back against claims that Baker’s pardon had been bought in a December 17 press conference. Shortly after the press conference ended, the Courier Journal reported that Republican mega-donor, and family friend of the Bakers, Terry Forcht had personally written Bevin twice appealing for Baker’s pardon. Forcht had donated $100,000 to the Bevin Inaugural Committee in 2015 and held a fundraiser at his London home in March of 2019.
On May 14, Patrick Baker applied to have his charges from the Donald Mills case expunged from his record, citing his pardon. On May 27, Baker was indicted in federal court for the killing of Donald Mills in relation to a drug trafficking offense. He was arrested on May 30 and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Baker moved for a pre-trial release but was denied after evidence was presented that he violated the terms of his state pre-trial release by using opiates.
If convicted Baker could face any number of years in prison up to life or the death penalty. The trial is expected to last some time with argument by the prosecution expected to last over a week; numerous expert witnesses have been called to testify. The defense expects their arguments to last only one day with at least to expert witnesses of their own.
