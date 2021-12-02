An attorney for convicted killer Patrick Baker filed a motion in federal court last Wednesday asking that his sentence be dismissed and/or limited.
The motion asks the court to dismiss the indictment against Baker or limit his sentence to 19 years, the amount of time he was sentenced to in his previous state conviction. The motion makes claims that the federal trial violate Baker’s “right to be free from being punished twice for the same crimes and conducts.” The double jeopardy defense was rejected by the court for multiple reasons including using a different charge than Baker was originally tried for, Baker was found guilty of reckless homicide in the state case but was convicted of first-degree murder during a drug trafficking crime by the federal jury.
The second part of the motion seeks to limit Baker’s sentence to the 19 years he was given in the state’s case. The motion cites different cases and supreme court opinions that the defense believes would make a more severe sentence a violation of due process.
Given Baker’s sentencing hearing is set for December 21, District Court Judge Claria Horn Boom ruled that the United States has until next Monday to file its response with the defense having until the following Friday to reply.
