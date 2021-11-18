A witness in the federal trial of Patrick Baker has had his sentenced reduced by a federal judge.
Nathan Wagoner, 42, testified that he had been a friend of Baker’s and had sold and used drugs with him. Wagoner stated during the trial that Baker came to him about robbing a drug dealer for money and pills but Wagoner turned down the offer. Baker was found guilty by the jury and could be sentenced up to life in prison this December.
On August 16, 2019 Wagoner was sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for drug charges in Laurel County from 2017. Court documents show that on November 1, U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Wier signed off on a reduction of the sentence by 57 months. He is now set to serve just over seven years behind bars.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that neither Wagoner’s attorney or the U.S Attorney’s office would comment on the sentence reduction. Wagoner had said during the trial that he hoped testifying might get him out of prison faster, but that no promises were made.
