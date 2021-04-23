CORBIN (April 23, 2021) – Baptist Health Corbin is among many Donate Life partner organizations that host a Donate Life flag-raising ceremony to promote the mission of organ, tissue and eye donation, and honor donors and their families.
The event was held on Tuesday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the flag poles in front of the hospital, to highlight the fact that one donor can save eight lives. The significance of raising of the flag is to recognize more than 107,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant.
Anthony Powers, President welcomed everyone, followed by Alice Tremaine who introduced the significance of raising the Donate Life flag. Annie Payne, who is a kidney transplant recipient, officially raised the Donate Life flag in honor and remembrance of her father, who was her donor . Philip Johnson, Chaplain closed the ceremony with a dedication prayer.
The Donate Life flag was first introduced in 2006. Since then it has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope, while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation. During the past 14 years, 50,000 Donate Life flags have flown across America.
Poem by Larry Gray, former president of Baptist Health Corbin and family member of an organ donor. He and his wife lost their son over two years ago, but their son continues to live on through his organ donation, which is something he talked about with his family. .
Upon the Anniversary of a Loss
It started weeks ago,
This unease that slowly builds.
Now it reaches into my chest and grips my heart,
As I try to remember when it really began.
Was it last year,
two years ago,
five,
twenty?
Time becomes irrelevant.
It charges forward, dragging me into my dread;
Then, pushes from behind,
My heels dug into uneven soil
Where footholds and horizons are uncertain.
I remember the Birth of Dread when dreams were shattered,
Falling to the ground of unknowing,
When my future was forever Exiled in a whirlwind of disbelief.
When I lay by the flowing river
And told myself I would never sing again,
Where laughter and light were eclipsed by sadness,
Regret, and what-could-have-been.
The anger returns.
Anger that the world moves on and flows around me
As though my loss means nothing.
As though I am invisible,
Or worse, that I am in the way.
“Move along,” I hear them say.
“It is time,” they smile.
And yet…
And yet, I know I am blessed;
I am blessed to know that the memories and experiences from which this day arises
Will become richer, not diminished,
As they are lifted into the safe keeping of trusted friends who are hope for me
When I cannot find my own voice.
As they are held in tenderness by those who gather around
And stand with me as windbreaks against the storms that I fear will consume me;
Those who can be my Remembering,
Of life that was,
Long before the Day of Loss.
And so, I dare to say to you,
May God bless you with the memories that you resist.
May you rest in the assurance that your grief
Does not have to be evicted
For you to find healing.
Grief and hope can cohabit your home.
May God bring light to shine in the corners of your darkest pain,
Where fear and remorse and what-could-have-been hide,
So you can know that loss will not consume you.
May you find grace and forgiveness for shallow words
And painful panaceas that were offered,
Knowing that they may have helped others in denial of their own pain,
Or shielded themselves from yours.
May you listen for the One who teaches you that this day surely leads into another,
In which clawing fingers of grief soften into loving hands
That no longer tear the flesh of the heart
But hold and caress it with grace and understanding.
May you be open to the One who slips into your experience,
When you are not expecting,
And quietly abides
And helps you to hold this day in acknowledgement of love and loss.
May you embrace the invitation to risk walking out of the shadows of the eclipse,
To hear laughter and joy in the memories of the lost-one.
To know that pain and sadness have a place in your soul,
But they never have the last word.
Larry W. Gray, Louisville, Kentucky, January 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.