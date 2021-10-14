Baptist Health Corbin partners with Save the Children

The concept of giving books to children is simple but provides enrichment that could last a lifetime. Studies show that the frequency of reading to children at a young age has a direct causal effect on their schooling outcomes regardless of their family background and home environment. And that's where we would like to level the playing field.
Over the course of the next few years, Save the Children and its local partners intend to give at least one book to each family that utilizes Baptist Health Corbin's Labor and Delivery. Each book will be accompanied with resources that the community can provide including information for housing assistance, food pantries, local libraries, early childhood programs and more.
"We are thrilled to be partnered with Baptist Health Corbin on this project along with Corbin, Knox and Whitley County public libraries, Whitley and Knox County Family Resource Coordinators, and the Tri County Early Childhood Council," stated Veronica Rainwater, Save the Children.
