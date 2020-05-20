The show will go on, for Barbourville at least.
Mayor David Thompson says the City will move forward with plans to host its annual July 4 fireworks display. The event lasts about 25 minutes. Some neighboring cities have decided to forego annual fireworks displays this year.
“We’ve had many discussions with surrounding cities, but at this time, we decided to move forward,” said Thompson, citing the length of time people have stayed home and how state guidelines are easing in relation to gatherings.
“Everything is subject to change, of course,” said Thompson, referring to orders from Governor Beshear and the status of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.
“We will follow CDC guidelines with six-foot social distancing, and we encourage people to wear masks and stay inside their cars where possible,” Thompson said. “The park as a whole will be closed. There will be no events in the park. Both street entrances will be closed.”
There will be no vendors permitted in the park during the festivities, either.
Earlier that day, Thompson said Knox Street Thunder will return to the Court Square. “Starting at 10 a.m. on July 4, a car show is planned, with everything subject to change per the Governor’s orders,” he said. During the car show, food vendors will be permitted on around Court Square.
As for parking and observing the fireworks display that night, “People can park in parking lots, closed businesses, etc.”
