A pair of Barbourville sisters are once again winners a completion sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts.
Sadie Hoffman won first prize in the state for the 2020 Jim Claypool Conservation Art contest. From the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, “the contests educate students on soil, water, forestry and wildlife conservation. Students take the knowledge they have gained and transform it into creative art work and essays. Students can earn monetary prizes on the county, regional and state levels. They are also recognized each year by conservation districts around the state.” This year’s theme was “exploring Kentucky’s mighty oaks.”
Hoffman’s sister Savannah won the county level writing contest for 2020 as well. The writing contest was open to 6-12 grade students and featured 3,951 entries. The art contest was open to K-5 grade student and had 11,567 entries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.