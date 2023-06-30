The City Chamber held its monthly meeting on June 27.
The City Chamber held its monthly meeting on June 27.
However, June saw a new location for the meeting than usual.
With Union College dismissed for the summer, the Chamber meeting was hosted by the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
With that, the guest speaker for the event was Hannah Sizemore, the Licenced Nursing Home Administrator for the facility.
Ms. Sizemore spoke of the facility and the many things it offers the community.
The Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center is known for offering its services as a nursing home, however, it also offers other services as well as a short term rehabilitation.
Among the therapy offered is Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, as well as IV Therapy.
“We want to accommodate the community” stated Sizemore as she spoke of a recent contract the facility acquired with Welcare.
The Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center staffs 141 employees and offers paid inhouse training for Nurses aides through Southeast Community College in Barbourville.
The facility currently has 21 open beds available for anyone within the community that would find their services useful.
Also announced were community events, including Fourth of July events happening all day throughout Barbourville on Saturday, July 1.
The Knox Drive-In is hosting a Throwback Tuesday event happening.on July 4.
The Chamber is looking for a sponsor for Their July meeting meal.
There will be a ‘Serve Day’ event at 2:00 pm on July 15 at the new gym at Knox County Middle School.
