At its most recent board meeting, the Barbourville Independent School Board agreed to carry on with their blue and white rotation plan with student attending in-person classes two to three days per week.
The decision to move ahead with the current plan was based largely on state guidelines for schools. These include social distancing and wearing a mask at all times. Originally, masks were only to be required when social distancing was not possible, but the guidance was recently changed to have student wear them at all times. “We don’t feel comfortable going against guidelines,” said superintendent Kay Dixon, noting the board was made up of educators and not medical professionals.
Public Health guidelines have also recently been changed so that masking and social distancing are no longer an either/or issue. Both are to be practiced at all times, a requirement that was not in place when the school’s plans were originally developed. “We’ll be doing that until the guidelines are lifted,” Dixon said of the requirements.
Another factor in staying with the current plan is the large number of families who’d want to attend in-person classes. A July survey by the school showed nearly 90% of respondents wanted their student in class, a percentage that could not be done in accordance to guidelines. A current survey is out and open until the end of the week with another set to go out after a two-week “soft start.”
“Let there be no doubt we feel very strongly that the best place for students is the classroom,“ Dixon stated. She expressed understanding of the difficulties of virtual learning for many students and families. “We’re going to use data,” she continued, reiterating that while the district would prefer to go back to normal, they intend on following the state’s guidelines.
