The 2020 Campbellsville University Excellence in Teaching Awards ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The award recipients for Barbourville Independent were recently announced.
Andrea Hillard teaches 4th and 5th grade math at Barbourville Independent Elementary School. She has taught there since 2017. From Union College, she received her bachelor’s degree in 2008, her master’s degree in 2010 and her Rank I in 2012. She is a 2002 graduate of Jackson County High School.
Angelia Smith has taught at Barbourville Independent School since 2001. She teaches social studies, reading and English. From Union College, she received her bachelor of science in 2003 and her Master of Arts in Educational Principalship and Leadership in 2006. She is a 1995 graduate of Knox Central High School.
Brandon Simpson teaches 9-12th grade English and College English at Barbourville High School where he has taught since 2004. He also teaches English 111 and 112 dual credit through Union County. He formerly taught at Gallatin County Middle School from 1998 until 2004. He received his Bachelor of Arts in English Education from Union College in 1996. He earned his Master of Arts in Education from Georgetown College in 2006. He is working toward his Master of Arts in English at Morehead State University.
