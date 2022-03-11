A peaceful day at the park took a wrong turn Sunday afternoon when a allegedly intoxicated man drove his car into a pedestrian-only area of Thompson Park.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones was at the park when he witnessed a maroon Ford Escape drive onto the walking track, forcing pedestrians to move out of the way. When Jones tried to stop the driver, 34-year-old Danny Green, he was met by an expletive as Green attempted to drive out of the back side of the park, but was met by a dead end.
Barbourville Police Officers Adam Townsley and Hunter Luttrell arrived on the scene. They found that Green had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was slow in responding to questions. Green’s citation notes that he showed signs of impairment while undergoing field sobriety tests.
Green was arrested and taken to Barbourville ARH where he refused implied consent.
Green is charged with driving under the influence, wanton endangerment in the first-degree, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure to maintain insurance, first-degree disorderly conduct, and fleeing police in the second-degree. He was arraigned on Monday and given a $2,500 surety bond plus home-incarceration. He remained in the Knox County Detention Center as of press time.
