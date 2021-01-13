Brian Lee

Brian Lee

A Barbourville man is being held on a $2,500 bond after he was arrested on a complaint warrant with charges of fourth degree assault and terroristic threatening. 

Brian Lee, 33, was arrested Friday afternoon by the Barbourville Police Department. The warrant for his arrest states that last Wednesday, January 6, Lee punched his seven-year-old son in the mouth. Lee was allegedly playing an Xbox while intoxicated when he struck the child. He is also accused of threatening to hit the child’s mother.

Lee remains in custody as of press time and is due in court on January 26. In addition to his $2,500 bond he would also be required to enter home incarceration to be released.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you