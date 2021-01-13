A Barbourville man is being held on a $2,500 bond after he was arrested on a complaint warrant with charges of fourth degree assault and terroristic threatening.
Brian Lee, 33, was arrested Friday afternoon by the Barbourville Police Department. The warrant for his arrest states that last Wednesday, January 6, Lee punched his seven-year-old son in the mouth. Lee was allegedly playing an Xbox while intoxicated when he struck the child. He is also accused of threatening to hit the child’s mother.
Lee remains in custody as of press time and is due in court on January 26. In addition to his $2,500 bond he would also be required to enter home incarceration to be released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.