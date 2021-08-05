A Knox County man was arrested early Thursday morning after police were dispatched to a sleeping male in the drive-thru of McDonald’s.
When Barbourville Police arrived they reportedly found Corey Bruner, 26, and determined he was “heavily under the influence of an intoxicant.” His arrest citation notes that Bruner performed poorly during field sobriety tests and that he had a blue substance in his nose. He reportedly stated that there was nothing in his system but that he had taken medicine in the last two days and was prescribed Suboxone.
Bruner was taken to Barbourville ARH and read implied consent. He was next taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he managed to get out of his handcuffs in the sallyport. Bruner was told to put his hands on the cruiser but turned toward the officers. He was taken to the ground and would not comply with orders until after a brief scuffle.
Bruner is charged with driving under the influence, second degree escape, tampering with physical evidence, and resisting arrest. Escape in the second degree is a felony offense that could land him in prison from one to five years. He is held on a $5,000 bond.
