The Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Barbourville Police Department responded to a call around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday regarding a burglary in progress. The caller stated that someone was breaking in to a residence behind the Cannon Post Office and that the subject possibly had a gun.
Officers arrived and made contact with a male subject who was cleared of any wrong doing. The subject was released without incident.
Another man, Johnny Taylor, 25, was found hiding inside a closet in the home which he claimed was his residence. Police cited the caller’s description as probable cause and conducted a search of Taylor. He was found with an empty needle, a spoon, and baggies containing a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Multiple burglary tools were also discovered inside the home. Taylor reportedly stated that the tools were used for the purpose of burglarizing.
Police asked Taylor if he used drugs and if the burglary tools were his, to which he said yes, according to his arrest report. It was discovered that Taylor had lived at the residence and had keys to it; however, he had recently broken up with the person on the lease.
Taylor was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, and possession of burglary tools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.